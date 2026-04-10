Waiting for GTA 6 on PC? You might not have to wait that long. A new leak says Rockstar could release the GTA 6 PC version just three months after the console launch. That’s very different from how they usually handle PC releases.
GTA 6 PC Release Launch Window
The claim comes from Detective Seeds on X. According to the post, Detective Seeds reached out to over 90 former Rockstar employees on LinkedIn. Only three responded, and all three pointed to the same rough window: February 2027 for the GTA 6 PC release.
The reason behind the timing reportedly comes down to money. Both Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive want to get the PC version out before their fiscal year ends, which would help maximize revenue in that financial period. Detective Seeds was upfront about the uncertainty, too, noting that all three sources said the timeline could shift. So it isn't a confirmed date, but more like a target.
How This Compares to Rockstar's Past PC Releases
If you've been a PC gamer waiting on Rockstar titles before, you already know how this usually goes.
|Game
|Console Launch
|PC Launch
|Gap
|GTA 5
|September 2013
|April 2015
|18 months
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|October 2018
|November 2019
|13 months
|GTA 6 (rumored)
|November 2026
|February 2027
|3 months
A three-month gap would be very different from what Rockstar usually does. However, this is still a rumour. Sure, Detective Seeds has shared other GTA 6 claims before, including a PlayStation marketing deal between Sony and Rockstar, and the use of PSSR 2.0 to help GTA 6 hit 60 FPS on PS5 Pro. However, neither of those has been confirmed yet.
But if you look at it in a positive way, this could be great for PC players. If the leak is true, you’d only need to avoid spoilers for a few months instead of more than a year. The PC release is just one part of the GTA 6 picture. There’s still a lot we don’t know, like when GTA Online will launch or if the game could have a co-op story mode. Keep your expectations in check for now, but it's definitely worth watching this space as GTA 6's console launch gets closer.