Take-Two and Rockstar reportedly want the PC version out before the end of their fiscal year.

Waiting for GTA 6 on PC? You might not have to wait that long. A new leak says Rockstar could release the GTA 6 PC version just three months after the console launch. That’s very different from how they usually handle PC releases.

GTA 6 PC Release Launch Window

The claim comes from Detective Seeds on X. According to the post, Detective Seeds reached out to over 90 former Rockstar employees on LinkedIn. Only three responded, and all three pointed to the same rough window: February 2027 for the GTA 6 PC release.

According to 3 former Rockstar employees (that I contacted through Linkedin) Grand Theft Auto 6 is aiming to release the PC version in February 2027. All stated this timeline could shift, but Take- Two and Rockstar wanted to get the game out before end of fiscal year. I reached… pic.twitter.com/mOh50sQR4Q — DetectiveSeeds (@DetectiveSeeds) April 9, 2026

The reason behind the timing reportedly comes down to money. Both Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive want to get the PC version out before their fiscal year ends, which would help maximize revenue in that financial period. Detective Seeds was upfront about the uncertainty, too, noting that all three sources said the timeline could shift. So it isn't a confirmed date, but more like a target.

How This Compares to Rockstar's Past PC Releases

If you've been a PC gamer waiting on Rockstar titles before, you already know how this usually goes.

Game Console Launch PC Launch Gap GTA 5 September 2013 April 2015 18 months Red Dead Redemption 2 October 2018 November 2019 13 months GTA 6 (rumored) November 2026 February 2027 3 months

A three-month gap would be very different from what Rockstar usually does. However, this is still a rumour. Sure, Detective Seeds has shared other GTA 6 claims before, including a PlayStation marketing deal between Sony and Rockstar, and the use of PSSR 2.0 to help GTA 6 hit 60 FPS on PS5 Pro. However, neither of those has been confirmed yet.