GTA 6 PlayStation Store Gets An Update – News Coming Soon?

Rockstar Games just made a sneaky update to the GTA 6 PlayStation Store page, and fans are going crazy trying to figure out what it means. The store page now shows an advertisement for GTA+, which is Rockstar’s monthly subscription service. This might seem small, but it has everyone talking about what could be coming next.

What Changed on the GTA 6 PlayStation Store Page

When you visit the GTA 6 page on your PS5 console, you will now see a GTA+ promotional block. This ad lists all the benefits you get with a GTA+ subscription, like monthly bonuses, in-game cash, and exclusive vehicles. The weird part is that this ad only appears on PlayStation’s console store, not on the website or Xbox store.

Interestingly, other Rockstar titles like the GTA Trilogy don’t have this same ad on their store pages, suggesting that someone at Rockstar or Sony intentionally added it to the GTA 6 page.

People are starting to get suspicious about the timing of this change. The GTA 6 store page has been up for six months, so why add this ad now? Some fans think Rockstar might be gearing up to announce something big, like pre-orders or maybe even a third trailer. It has also been exactly six months since the second GTA 6 trailer was released.

The roll out is about to begin — Megan’s law (@yea_yara) November 4, 2025

On top of that, Take-Two Interactive has an earnings call in just two days. Rockstar’s parent company often shares big news right before those meetings, so this could be the perfect moment for them to drop something new about GTA 6.

What GTA+ Means for GTA 6 Online

GTA+ is currently only available for GTA Online players. By putting this ad on the GTA 6 page, Rockstar might be hinting at how important the online mode will be for the new game.

Some experts think that GTA 6 Online could be Rockstar’s main focus for the next decade. Instead of making new games every few years, they might keep updating GTA 6 Online for ten years or more.

What we know for sure is that Rockstar does not do anything by accident. Every little change they make usually means something. What do you think this means? Keep an eye on Rockstar’s official channels over the next few days, especially around the Take-Two earnings call!