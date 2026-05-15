Pre-orders are expected to open between May 18 to May 21, possibly after a third trailer drops.

Some editions may include early access to the game before its official launch date.

Big things might be happening for GTA 6 this week. An insider is claiming that Rockstar is planning six different ways to pre-order the game, and one of them could let you play before everyone else. Here's what we know so far about the GTA 6 pre-order editions leak.

GTA 6 Pre-Order Editions Leak

On May 14, leaked emails from Best Buy suggested that physical pre-orders for GTA 6 are expected to go live sometime between May 18 and May 21.

Now, according to a leaker on X named DetectiveSeeds, who earlier correctly called the pre-order window before Best Buy accidentally confirmed it, Rockstar is setting up six different pre-order options for GTA 6.

I was given the GTA VI pricing, bundles, and various structures of ordering the game by the same person who gave me the week of pre orders starting which was correct as highlighted by my leaked DM’s that prove I had the info well over a week ago.



I am choosing not to put the… — DetectiveSeeds (@DetectiveSeeds) May 14, 2026

Here's the list based on what he said:

"I can say there will be 6 ways of purchasing the game at pre-order. 3 digital/ physical which are the usual types of tiers, and then 1 that is more rare with some stuff, and then 2 tied with consoles (Pro and standard) with a digital code for download. I was told the bundles themselves will not have a physical copy in them."

The console bundles are interesting because they reportedly come with digital codes only, not physical discs. That's a shift from how Rockstar handled GTA 5 console bundles back in the day, which leaned hard into physical copies.

The leaker also believes the PS5 bundle details might not be officially revealed until a future PlayStation State of Play, which is reportedly kicking off around May 24, because of a marketing deal between Sony and Rockstar.

Could You Get Early Access to GTA 6?

This is the part that has fans really talking. DetectiveSeeds claims that some editions of GTA 6 will include early access, meaning certain players could get into the game before the standard launch. Rockstar hasn't done this with GTA titles before, which is why a lot of people are skeptical.

However, some fans think that early access might not mean full access to the story mode. It could simply mean early downloads or early access to GTA Online content instead of the main story with Jason and Lucia. That idea makes more sense to many players because Rockstar Games is usually very careful about story spoilers.

How Much Will GTA 6 Cost?

The leaker says pricing will land somewhere in the $60 to $80 range, depending on the edition. That tracks with what Take-Two's CEO has hinted at previously. Premium and collector editions will naturally sit at the higher end.

One more thing worth mentioning: DetectiveSeeds believes GTA 6 Trailer 3 will drop before pre-orders open, and Rockstar will likely separate the two events to avoid server chaos. If pre-orders go live around May 18, you could be watching the new trailer as early as this weekend.