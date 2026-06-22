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A trusted insider says leaked GTA 6 prices are just placeholders and may not be real.

FNAC Portugal briefly listed five GTA 6 editions ranging from €89.99 to €199.99 before removing them.

GTA 6 pre-orders are just days away, but someone clearly didn't get the memo about keeping things under wraps. A European retailer may have just told us everything Rockstar planned to reveal on June 25, and the numbers are raising eyebrows across the internet. Here's what the GTA 6 price leak showed us.

What the FNAC Portugal GTA 6 Price Leak Actually Showed

FNAC Portugal, a major French-Portuguese retail chain operating across Europe, briefly listed five separate GTA 6 product pages on its website before pulling them down. Each entry used a codename in the "RS" format, running from RS1 through RS5.

Most people are reading "RS" as Rockstar shorthand, which is a reasonable call given that all five listings are tied to the already confirmed November 19, 2026, release date. Here is what the prices looked like before the pages disappeared:

Edition Code EUR Price Approx. USD Approx. GBP RS1 €89.99 ~$103 ~£80 RS2 €99.99 ~$115 ~£89 RS3 €109.99 ~$126 ~£98 RS4 €119.99 ~$138 ~£107 RS5 €199.99 ~$229 ~£178

What Each GTA 6 Edition Probably Is

Looking at the pricing structure, the gaps between tiers tell a clear story, even if nothing is confirmed yet:

RS1 and RS2 at €89.99 and €99.99 are likely just the standard edition, with one physical, one digital. RS3 and RS4 would then be the deluxe or special edition in both formats. These editions might include exclusive cars, outfits, or early GTA Online bonuses.

RS5 at €199.99 is almost certainly the collector's edition. That €80 jump from RS4 is not for digital extras. Past Rockstar collector's editions have included things like physical maps, steelbooks, playing cards, and pins, so expect something similar here.

Is the Leak Actually Reliable?

Probably not fully. Insider Billbil-kun, who has a solid track record with game pricing, said the FNAC listings are just placeholder prices. He pointed out that the EAN codes on the listings do not match what Take-Two normally uses for its products, meaning the entries were likely filler pages put up ahead of pre-orders.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has hinted the game will be priced fairly, mentioning $70 to $80 as a ballpark in a past interview. That is still below the $103 the RS1 listing suggests, so take all of this with a grain of salt until June 25.