GTA 6 Price Rumors Shock Fans: Swiss Retailer Lists Game at $112

After analysts predicted that GTA 6 could cost $100, fans are now facing an even bigger shock: recent price listings from a reputable Swiss retailer suggest that the game might be even more expensive than that. Gaming fans are now debating what could be the priciest game launch ever, with many frustrated and worried about the possible cost.

The Latest GTA 6 Price Rumors Shock

From the page that has since been taken down, Swiss retailer Brack has listed GTA 6 preorders for both PS5 and Xbox Series XS at 99 Swiss Francs, which converts to approximately:

USD 112

EUR 103

GBP 90

AUD 178

INR 9,832.77

This listing marks the highest rumored price for the game yet, going beyond previous estimates from industry analysts like Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities, who had already warned that GTA 6 could cost around $100—a prediction that had many fans concerned back then.

Fan Reactions Across Social Media

The reaction from the gaming community has been swift and largely negative. On Reddit, one frustrated fan commented, “Nah $112 is crazy, imma still cop but damn I hope it’s fake.” Another, after converting to Australian dollars, wrote, “AUD 178? Bruh, you’re joking.” The discussion became so heated that moderators eventually removed some threads on the GTA 6 subreddit as fans vented their frustrations.

Gamers will buy 5 early access, half baked $140 games and sprinkle $300 worth of skins in a year, but when a AAA company goes all out and take their time to make the most anticipated polished product we know they can make, suddenly $100 is too much? Stop talking https://t.co/QiDP2j84pi — xQc (@xQc) March 10, 2025

While many gamers are pushing back against the potential price increase, some industry voices are defending it. Popular streamer xQc shared a bold opinion:

“Gamers will buy five early access, half-baked $140 games and sprinkle $300 worth of skins in a year, but when a AAA company goes all out and takes their time to make the most anticipated polished product we know they can make, suddenly $100 is too much? Stop talking.”

His statement reflects the changing landscape of the gaming industry, where higher prices for major titles could become the standard. I get both sides here. On the one hand, $112 is a serious change for a single game, no matter how amazing it is. That’s almost double what we paid for games just a few years ago. But I also can’t help but think about how many hours of entertainment GTA 6 will likely provide.

If you end up playing for hundreds of hours, like many did with GTA 5, the cost per hour is actually pretty reasonable compared to other forms of entertainment. However, the upfront price remains a bit of a shock, particularly for younger gamers and those on tighter budgets.

Is This $112 Price Confirmed by Rockstar?

It’s important to note that Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed any pricing information. The Brack listing could be a placeholder that will change once Rockstar reveals more details about the game. However, industry observers said that Brack is a reliable retailer with a track record of accurate pricing information for upcoming games, adding more credibility to this listing than typical speculation.

While pricing debates continue, fans are still waiting for more information about the game itself. Rockstar has been silent about GTA 6 for over a year, with only one trailer released in December 2023. Take-Two’s February earnings call confirmed that GTA 6 remains on track for release in Autumn 2025. Do you think gamers will accept this potential new price standard for premium titles, or will Rockstar face significant backlash if these rumors prove accurate?