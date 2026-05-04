GTA 6 release pressure is clearly building as Rockstar tries to keep its November 19 launch date locked in.. But something is happening inside the studio right now that not many people are talking about. A new leak has surfaced, and if it’s true, it raises questions about what Rockstar employees are dealing with to help finish the game on time.

What Did the Rockstar Employee Say?

A QA analyst based at Rockstar's Bengaluru, India office posted a review on Glassdoor on May 1st, 2026. It went viral fast after the GTA 6 Countdown account shared it on X.

A new Rockstar Games review on Glassdoor from an employee working on GTA 6 says:



- They’re expected to complete tasks that usually take 5-6 months in 2-3 months

- Work schedule has been hectic since last month and they’re working overtime

- The last few weeks have been a toll on… pic.twitter.com/liukhVLimH — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) May 3, 2026

The review isn't all doom and gloom. The employee shouts out free food and the chance to work on one of the biggest games ever made. But the negatives? They're hard to ignore.

Key Takeaways:

The workload, which takes 5-6 months, reportedly must be completed in 2-3 months.

The employees stay in the office until 3 AM.

Overtime is report edly unpaid.

unpaid. The workload has been pretty hectic since April 2026.

Complaining to supervisors is described as pointless.

The tasks in the last few weeks have been taking a serious toll on employees' mental health.

That's a brutal setup by any standard. And when you consider this is the most-watched game release in history, the stakes feel even higher.

Is This News Confirmed?

You should take this with some skepticism. Glassdoor allows anonymous reviews, which means it's impossible to verify who posted it or whether every detail is accurate.

Gaming insider Reece Reilly, better known as Kiwi Talkz, who is a New Zealand-based podcaster and interviewer who has spoken with over 150 developers, including Rockstar, on his YouTube channel, backed the general picture up on X.

Gaming insider Reece Reilly, better known as Kiwi Talkz, backed up the claims on X. The New Zealand-based podcaster and interviewer has spoken with more than 150 game developers on his YouTube channel, including developers from Rockstar Games. So he's not just a random person on the internet commenting on the issue.

He said work culture in India is simply more intense by default, noting that even what's considered normal hours in India would still be rough by Western standards. He also added that he knows people at the Bengaluru office personally, which gives his comments a bit more weight.

There's also a separate Indeed review from a Rockstar employee in New York from March 2026, which complained about a "crunch micromanaging culture." That one is less extreme, though, which mentions 9 to 10-hour days, but it adds to the broader pattern.

On the other side, veteran journalist Jason Schreier said last year that GTA 6's development crunch was nowhere near as bad as what happened with Red Dead Redemption 2, where QA testers reportedly worked up to 100 hours a week. He acknowledged overtime still exists, but said it was night and day compared to Rockstar's past. Whether that's still true in these final months is a different story.

Why Is This Happening Now?

GTA 6 is set to release on November 19th, 2026. The game has already been delayed twice, so another delay would be a major problem for both fans and Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive. Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two CEO, even joked that a lot of people will probably be calling in sick on November 19, which strongly suggests that the company is confident this is the final release date and doesn’t expect another delay.

Take-Two also has its next earnings call on May 21st, 2026, which adds even more pressure. At this point, there’s a lot of financial and public pressure on Rockstar Games to release the game on time.

Marketing is also expected to kick off in May, with a third trailer widely anticipated. Pre-orders haven't gone live yet either, which adds even more urgency.

All of that explains why the studio appears to be pushing hard right now. The QA team in particular plays a critical role at this stage, like finding bugs, stress-testing systems, and making sure the game doesn't launch broken. Compressing that process into half the normal time is pretty risky.

The Big Question: Is the Crunch Actually Fair?

This is where things get complicated. There are two very real sides to this argument, and honestly, both make sense depending on where you're standing.

On one hand, you have millions of fans who have been waiting years for GTA 6. Some people have already bought PS5 Pros and new TVs just to be ready for November. A third delay at this point wouldn't just be disappointing. It would definitely be a massive blow to trust.

From that angle, pushing hard in the final stretch is just part of shipping a product this big. Every major game goes through a brutal final phase, and Rockstar isn't unique in that regard.

On the other hand, working until 3 AM without extra pay is not a normal ask, no matter how big the game is. These are real people with lives outside the office, and compressing five months of work into two is pretty unreasonable. Mental health is taking a hit, complaints are going ignored, and overtime is going uncompensated.

The uncomfortable truth is that both things can be true at the same time. The game needs to come out, and the people making it deserve to be treated fairly. If the review above is accurate, these workers deserve better, regardless of how much you want to play the game this fall.