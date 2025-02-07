GTA 6 Release Update: Rockstar’s Fall 2025 Launch Still On Track

GTA 6 keeps its Fall 2025 release window, though Take-Two CEO warns of possible delays.

The game features Lucia as the first female protagonist.

Initial release will be on PS5 and Xbox Series XS, with the PC version expected in 2026.

The latest scoop on GTA 6 is that Take-Two Interactive just shared during their latest earnings call that the game is still on track for a Fall 2025 release. But here’s the thing—there’s still no exact date yet. CEO Strauss Zelnick even hinted that there could be delays down the road. He mentioned that they are being more cautious about setting a fixed deadline due to the complexities of game development.

GTA 6 Release Window and Development Status

Based on the confirmation announced by Take-Two in their latest financial update, GTA 6 is still on track for a Fall 2025 release, which means we’re looking at sometime between September and November. Looking at the data, it is launching first on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XS, while PC players might have to wait until 2026. They seem confident about the timeline, but Zelnick did acknowledge the chance of delays, saying, “Look, there’s always a risk of slippage, and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things. So we feel really good about it.”

Fans are definitely waiting for more GTA 6 details, and we will likely see more trailers and gameplay reveals in the coming months. Take-Two is trying to be clear about the release while also being careful with promises. Knowing their track record, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see GTA 6 slip into early 2026.

Game Features and Innovations in GTA 6

GTA 6 is looking like a huge step forward for the series. For the first time ever, GTA 6 will have a female main character, Lucia, who is part of a story about a couple, just like Bonnie and Clyde. The game’s world is based in Florida and brings back Vice City, making it the biggest and most detailed GTA game yet.

From this, it’s clear that Take-Two and Rockstar are focused on making their games as polished as possible. Moreover, with a follow-up to a game that sold 210 million copies, it’s obvious they want every detail to be perfect. The wait might be longer than some people want, but I am sure they’re focused on making GTA 6 the best open-world game they can. Are you still looking forward to GTA 6, or does all the long hype make it feel less exciting?