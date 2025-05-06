GTA 6 Second Trailer Breakdown: Details You Might Have Missed

The second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally here, giving fans a new look at Rockstar’s most talked-about game. Following the recent delay to May 26th, 2026, this trailer gives some much-needed excitement. In this article, we will give you the GTA 6 second trailer breakdown, listing everything revealed in this surprise trailer and all the new information Rockstar has shared about the game’s characters, locations, and story.

GTA 6 Second Trailer Breakdown

The second trailer gives the clearest look yet at what Rockstar has planned for Grand Theft Auto 6, packed with new details about the characters, story, and world. From Jason and Lucia’s criminal partnership to the wide open world of Leonida beyond Vice City, here’s a full breakdown of everything shown in this action-filled preview:

Jason and Lucia Finally Confirmed

The trailer officially confirms what fans have long suspected – our dual protagonists are Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. This marks the first time a Grand Theft Auto game in the modern era features both a female protagonist and dual main characters.

Jason Duval

Jason appears to have had a troubled past, growing up “around grifters and crooks” before joining the Army to escape his troubled teens. Now, he works for local drug runners in the Keys, specifically a character named Brian Hader, who lets Jason live rent-free in one of his properties, in exchange for help with local shakedowns.

Lucia Caminos

Lucia’s background is equally compelling. According to Rockstar’s official website, her father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk, and this fighting spirit landed her in Leonida Penitentiary. The trailer shows her fresh out of prison, determined to make smart moves going forward. Her motivation centers around providing the good life for her mother, who has apparently dreamed of it since their days in Liberty City, and an interesting connection to a previous GTA location that might hint at potential story elements.

All Revealed Supporting Characters

The trailer introduces several key supporting characters who will play significant roles in the game:

Cal Hampton

He is Jason’s paranoid friend who is into tech stuff. He spends time listening to Coast Guard communications with a few beers and his private browser tabs open. Cal thinks the wrong people are in charge and prefers staying under the radar in America. He could potentially fill a similar role to Lester from GTA 5.

Boobie Ike

Boobie Ike went from the streets to running a big business empire in Vice City. He owns real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio, making him a major player in both the criminal underworld and entertainment in the city.

Dre’Quan Priest

Dre’Quan works with Boobie Ike at “Only Raw Records.” He’s not a hardcore gangster but more of a hustler. Dre’Quan’s trying to make it big in the music industry while still dealing on the streets, suggesting the game will feature storylines about music and street life, too.

Real Dimez

A female rap duo made up of Bae-Luxe and Roxy. They’ve used their street smarts and strong social media game to make money through bold rap songs. They are signed to Only Raw Records and are hoping to become famous.

Raul Bautista

He is described as an experienced bank robber who is always looking for new people to join his crew. He is confident, charming, and cunning, but he takes big risks, which could lead to more intense and dangerous heist missions.

Brian Heder

A longtime drug smuggler from the Florida Keys who still runs drugs using his boat yard. He lives with his third wife, Lori, and lets Jason stay at one of his places in return for help with his business, plus for hanging out and drinking Lori’s sangria once in a while.

Locations Revealed Beyond Vice City

The trailer and accompanying website information reveal that GTA 6 will feature multiple distinct regions across the fictional state of Leonida:

Vice City: Modern and Familiar

The new Vice City has been updated to fit today’s world, but still feels like the original. Rockstar says the city has different neighborhoods, each with its own style:

Ocean Drive has pastel art deco hotels and white sandy beaches.

Little Cuba is full of life, with busy street activity.

Tisha-Wocka Flea Market with a local vibe.

VC Port, a major spot for cruise ships, packed with travelers and business.

Leonida Keys

A group of tropical islands where life is calm and simple. Jason seems to start off working here for Brian.

Grassrivers

A wild swamp area with mangroves and alligators, but there are even more dangerous and strange things hidden deeper in the wild.

Port Gellhorn

A rundown coastal town full of cheap motels, closed attractions, and empty strip malls. It’s known for hard living, fueled by booze, painkillers, and energy drinks.

Ambrosia

The center of Leonida, where traditional values and old industries still exist. There is the Allied Crystal sugar factory that provides people with jobs, while a biker gang handles the rest.

Mount Kalaga

A mountain in the north with good spots for hunting, fishing, and off-roading. The area is home to strange backwoods folks, including survivalists and conspiracy types.

Gameplay Activities

The trailer gives us glimpses of several activities players will likely be able to engage in:

Store robberies for quick cash.

Boxing.

Visiting strip clubs and nightlife venues.

Underground fight club.

High-stakes heists.

Exciting car chases.

Multiple vehicles to use.

Technical Details in GTA 6 Second Trailer

Most importantly, the trailer ends by confirming it was captured on a PS5, meaning the stunning visuals shown are likely what players can expect on current-gen consoles. This is great news, as the graphics look incredibly realistic. The GTA 6 official website still only lists PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as platforms, suggesting that a PC release will come later, following Rockstar’s typical release pattern.

Although the release is still a year away, the trailer shows that Rockstar is focused on making a game that meets the high expectations. It highlights a large cast of characters and a huge, detailed world filled with things to do. With Jason and Lucia’s bond the focus of this game, we can expect a deeper, more personal journey through the chaos. Are you ready to take on Vice City with this bold new duo?

