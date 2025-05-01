GTA 6 System Requirements: Will Your PC Run the Game? (Speculation)

After a decade of waiting, the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally approaching. Many PC gamers are wondering if their systems will be able to handle Rockstar’s upcoming masterpiece. We have some speculations on GTA 6 system requirements based on the industry trends nowadays. Let’s take a look at what your computer will need to run the game smoothly.

GTA 6 System Requirements (Speculation)

Since Rockstar hasn’t officially announced the GTA 6 PC requirements yet, these are our predictions based on the game’s console specs:

Minimum System Requirements

Here are the speculated minimum system requirements for GTA 6:

Component Specification Operating System Windows 10 / Windows 11 Processor Intel Core i5-9600K



or



AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory 16GB RAM (dual-channel) Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM)



or



AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM) Storage 150GB SSD

Recommended System Requirements

Here are the speculated recommended system requirements for GTA 6:

Component Specification Operating System Windows 11 Processor Intel Core i9-10900K



or



AMD Ryzen 5 5900X Memory 32GB RAM (dual-channel) Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB VRAM)



or



AMD Radeon RX 6800XT (16GB VRAM) Storage 150GB on DirectStorage-compatible SSD

Also Read:

How Big Will GTA 6 Be?

GTA 6 has been in the works since 2014 and will first come out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a PC release expected to follow after. For the first time, the game will feature a female main character named Lucia, who will team up with a male lead in a new version of Vice City.

Based on what we know, expect GTA 6 to require around 150GB of storage space, possibly more with future updates. That’s a big portion of your SSD, so you might want to plan accordingly. Remember that GTA 5 started at around 65GB at launch and has grown to over 100GB with updates over the years. GTA 6 will probably follow the same trend.

Do you notice how even the minimum system requirements for GTA 6 ask for an RTX 3060 or a similar AMD graphics card? That’s because GTA 6 will almost certainly use a ray-tracing technology and other advanced graphics. Since it’s been in development for ten years, Rockstar is aiming to make the game look as realistic as possible.

If you have a graphics card that supports DLSS (for NVIDIA) or FSR (for AMD), it will help a lot. These technologies can improve your frame rates significantly without making the game look worse. Back when GTA 5 launched, it could run on just 4GB of RAM. For GTA 6, you’ll need at least 16GB, and 32GB is recommended. This big jump shows how much larger and more detailed the new game will be.

Can Your Current PC Run GTA 6?

If you bought a mid-range or high-end gaming PC in the last 2–3 years, it should be able to run GTA 6 at minimum settings. But to enjoy the game with better graphics and smoother performance, you’ll probably need newer hardware from the past 1–2 years.

Since GTA 6 isn’t coming to PC until the end of 2025 (and possibly even later than the console release), you still have time to plan your upgrade. Graphics card prices tend to drop when new generations are released, so waiting until closer to the GTA 6 PC launch might get you better hardware for your money.

Note: We will update this article with the new system requirements once Rockstar releases official information.