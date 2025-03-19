GTA 6: The Second Trailer Is Launching Sooner Than You Think

GTA 6’s second trailer is expected to launch on April 1, 2025.

It will likely reveal more about the game’s map, characters, and missions.

GTA 6 is expected to launch in fall 2025, with a starting price of $70 or higher.

Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is on the horizon, with its second trailer likely dropping on April 1, 2025. The first trailer was released back in December 2023.

Interestingly, rumors suggest that the trailer will arrive on April 1, which happens to be April Fools’ Day. This has led some to speculate whether it could be a prank, which it might be, but if you notice, Rockstar often releases trailers around six months before the official game launch.

If GTA 6 is indeed set for an autumn 2025 release, an April trailer release would make perfect sense and fit Rockstar’s usual timeline.

Here’s what a fan had to say about the trailer release on Reddit:

GTA 6: Setting and Protagonists

The initial trailer gave us a glimpse of the game’s setting in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida. The map includes Vice City, a fictionalized version of Miami. The trailer also confirmed that the game will feature two protagonists: Jason and Lucia. Notably, Lucia will be the first female lead character in the history of the GTA series.

GTA 6: Gameplay and Visuals

The duo appears to be a criminal pair. The trailer’s visuals showcased:

Sun-soaked beaches

Sprawling urban areas with towering skyscrapers

Farms and highways

Nightclubs and private planes

Wildlife, including Florida’s crocodile problem

High-speed police chases

The game world also reflects contemporary American culture, including social media, influencer lifestyles, and internet memes.

The First GTA 6 Trailer

Here’s the first GTA 6 trailer, released on December 5, 2023:

What to Expect from the Second Trailer

GTA fans have high expectations for the upcoming GTA 6 trailer. While the first trailer introduced the game’s setting, likely location, and protagonists, the second trailer is expected to reveal more about:

Gameplay mechanics

Missions and action sequences

Expanded world details

The second trailer may explore Lucia and Jason’s relationship and their criminal activities. While the first trailer introduced Vice City, the second one could expand on the larger Leonida region. You can also expect to see more of the game’s take on social media, internet culture, and contemporary issues.

GTA 6: Expected Pricing

GTA 6 is expected to cost $70 in the US and around ₹5,999 in India. As with previous releases, there could be a Special Edition with bonuses and collectibles, likely priced at $100 or ₹7,299. However, an earlier retailer listing priced the standard edition at 99 francs ($112), which means it could be more expensive than expected. These are just speculations, and the official pricing will be confirmed closer to launch.

Based on current leaks and rumors, GTA 6 is set to launch in fall 2025, likely between September and November. An earlier report suggested a September 17, 2025 release date.

The game will first launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, with the PC version expected to arrive later. Rockstar has historically released PC versions after console launches, and a previous leak hints at a possible early 2026 PC release.