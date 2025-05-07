GTA 6 Trailer 2 Easter Eggs and Possible New Features

Rockstar has taken fans by surprise with the unexpected drop of the second official trailer for GTA 6. There’s a lot to unpack, from new characters, fresh activities, huge locations, and most importantly, a confirmed release date. The trailer is loaded with subtle details and glimpses of gameplay, and here are all the GTA 6 trailer 2 Easter eggs that we managed to spot!

Easter Eggs We Spotted in GTA 6 Trailer 2

Rockstar is famous for their humor and self-referential jokes, and the new trailer doesn’t disappoint with several clever Easter eggs:

“Fixing Some Leaks”

The trailer opens with Jason on a roof doing repairs. When asked by Brian Heder what he’s doing, he simply replies that he’s “fixing some leaks,” almost certainly a nod to the massive GTA 6 leaks that have plagued Rockstar over the past few years. This playful note shows Rockstar hasn’t lost its sense of humor about the situation.

The Return of Phil Cassidy?

Sharp-eyed fans have spotted what looks like Phil Cassidy, an iconic character from the GTA 3D universe, appearing in a gun store commercial on a TV Jason is watching. The ad is for “Phil’s Ammu-Nation,” hinting that this beloved character might be back in the series. However, it’s probably not the exact same Phil from the older games. Most likely, it will be Phil Cassidy Jr., carrying on his dad’s legacy.

Famous Voice Actors

When Jason’s landlord Brian appears in the trailer, many listeners notice that he sounds very much like actor Stephen Root, who is known for his roles in “Barry” and “Office Space.” While not confirmed yet, this could be another big-name voice actor joining the GTA universe.

Tribute to Tommy Vercetti

We can also see Jason wearing a palm tree shirt while standing across from the iconic Ocean View Hotel in one of the official images posted by Rockstar. This is clearly a nod to Tommy Vercetti’s old hangout spot from GTA Vice City.

The Leonida Manatees

Sports fans will recognize the fictional Leonida Manatees team, which looks similar to the Miami Dolphins NFL team. This continues GTA’s tradition of creating parody versions of real sports franchises.

The Golden Dress Returns

Lucia’s famous golden dress from the first trailer also makes a comeback in the second trailer. She is seen wearing this dress and showing it off to Jason at a party.

Real-World Locations

The trailer doesn’t waste time showing off real-world inspirations. We see Jason and Lucia at a bar that looks just like a real club in Key Largo. Another official screenshot shows what looks like Florida’s famous Gatorland Park. Rockstar’s really going for a more realistic version of Florida (or “Leonida” as they call it) this time.

Also Read:

Possible New Gameplay Features in GTA 6

The trailer gives us some exciting hints about what we’ll get to do in the game:

Dynamic Character Transformation

Throughout the trailer, Jason is seen with different levels of sunburn, changing hairstyles, and even different body shapes. This suggests your character will change based on what you do in the game. One standout detail is a scene that hints at a weightlifting feature, much like the one in San Andreas. Looks like we will be able to hit the gym to bulk up, which might affect both how we look and our in-game abilities.

Home Upgrades and Customization

The trailer shows Lucia and Jason living in a run-down house that gradually looks better throughout different scenes. This suggests we might be able to upgrade and customize our homes as we progress through the game, as we earn more money from criminal activities. This would be a big step up from just buying properties in previous games. Now it seems we might be able to actually fix up and decorate our place.

Underground Fight Tournament

Several scenes show what looks like an organized fighting tournament where Lucia participates. This could be a new side activity or even a way to earn money in the game. The crowd watching in the background suggests these might be underground events rather than official competitions.

Console Gaming In-Game

Jason and Lucia’s living room features what looks like a PlayStation-style gaming setup, with controllers resembling PS4 controllers and a console similar to a PS5. This PlayStation Easter egg is pretty specific, though. Maybe a nod to the Rockstar-Sony partnership?

Hurricane Weather Effects

Signs mention “Hurricane Roxy,” suggesting extreme weather might play a bigger role in GTA 6 than in previous games. This could create some wild gameplay moments and change how the world looks throughout the story. This matches up with flooding scenes spotted in the first trailer, so weather effects might be a major new gameplay element.

Train Travel

The trailer briefly shows an elevated train system that looks based on Miami’s real Metrorail. This suggests public transportation might be a travel option in GTA 6, adding more ways to get around beyond just cars, boats, and aircraft.

Mini-Games Are Back (Hopefully)

In another screenshot posted by Rockstar, Jason is seen playing snooker, hinting at the return of mini-games in GTA 6. If this happens to be true, it seems there will be lots of enjoyable side activities to experience alongside the main missions.

GTA 6 Release Date and Platforms

Despite this revealing trailer, fans will still need to be patient. GTA 6 isn’t launching until May 26th, 2026, a delay from its originally planned 2025 release window. Rockstar has stated they need the extra time to “deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.” The trailer confirms the game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. There’s no mention of a PC release yet, which follows Rockstar’s typical pattern of releasing their games on consoles first and bringing them to PC a year later.

That’s all of the GTA 6 trailer 2 Easter eggs that we managed to spot. What do you think about the Easter eggs and new features? Which one has you most excited for GTA 6?