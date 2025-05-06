GTA 6 Trailer 2 Is Here, Showing New Scenes of Jason and Lucia’s Crime Spree in Leonida

Rockstar Games just shocked the gaming world by dropping an unexpected second trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6, while also announcing a significant release delay. The GTA 6 trailer 2 is already proving to be a viral sensation, accumulating more than 15,000 views and 41,000+ comments within just 15 minutes of its release.

What’s in GTA 6 Trailer 2?

The surprise second trailer, released without any prior announcement, gives fans another glimpse of Leonida. The trailer opens with protagonist Jason Duval visiting Lucia Caminos, suggesting that she’s being released from prison. Finally, we know that Jason and Lucia are officially going to be our Bonnie and Clyde in the game. The official description from the trailer said:

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

The trailer showcases more of Vice City’s vibrant atmosphere with glimpses of nightlife, beachfront properties, and the criminal underworld that players will navigate. We see shootouts, car chases, and hints of the partner dynamic between the two protagonists, with dialogue like, “You and me, Lu, we got this.” The trailer features The Pointer Sisters’ “Hot Together” as its soundtrack, perfectly capturing the Miami-inspired Vice City vibe.

The GTA 6 Release Date Delay and Fan Reactions

In a bittersweet announcement, Rockstar has officially delayed GTA 6’s release from fall 2025 to May 26th, 2026. The official statement reads:

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected,” Rockstar stated in their announcement. “With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception.”

The gaming community has had overwhelmingly positive responses to the new trailer. “These graphics look insane. Take your time, Rockstar, this is going to be a masterpiece,” wrote one excited fan. Others praised Rockstar’s surprise release strategy with comments like “No warning. Just greatness” and “Rockstar is definitely a genius to release his trailers at the most unexpected time.” While some expressed disappointment about the delay, most fans seem to understand the need for quality.

The extra year of waiting might be frustrating, but Rockstar usually delivers a better game with more time. Dropping the GTA 6 trailer 2 out of nowhere could be their way of making the delay easier to take while keeping fans interested. For now, players can look at both trailers closely and get ready for May 26th, 2026. Are you excited for it?