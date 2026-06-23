GTA fans are spiraling again, and this time the hype is coming from a place nobody expected. Let me break down what set everyone off this week, why a single date is suddenly all anyone can talk about, and I'll explain if I think you should believe the GTA 6 third trailer is really coming or if you should keep your expectations low.

Why Everyone Thinks the Third Trailer of GTA 6 Drops on June 25

So let me explain to you why. The official YouTube account left a comment on the year-old GTA 6 Trailer 2 video that simply reads: "Consider us busy June 25th." That's it. It's a five-word sentence that has already racked up close to 16,000 upvotes while the community completely loses its mind.

And we all know why this comment matters. June 25th is the exact day GTA 6 pre-orders go live. So fans are connecting the dots and deciding that YouTube basically confirmed Trailer 3 is landing the same day. If you've been refreshing Reddit, you have probably seen the phrase "most likely confirmed" thrown around a lot.

Why June 25 Makes Sense for GTA 6 Third Trailer

Well, the theory is not crazy, even without the YouTube comment. Take-Two's CEO already said the big marketing push kicks off in summer 2026, and summer is officially here. Rockstar revealed the new GTA 6 cover art on June 18th, which is packed with details, and fans have already found several easter eggs, hidden references, and clues worth taking a closer look at. They then announced the pre-orders, too. That's obviously a marketing engine starting to roll.

There's also history backing it up. With GTA 5, Rockstar dropped a story trailer right around pre-orders, then saved gameplay footage for closer to launch. Fans have also spotted little breadcrumbs, like new Jason and Lucia artwork labeled "03" and Rockstar swapping its profile picture for the first time in ages. None of it is proof, but it all points the same direction.

My Take on the GTA 6 June 25 Theory

If I am being real, I don't think YouTube knows anything. Rockstar guards its secrets like a vault, even feeding fake info to its own teams to catch leakers. A platform account dropping a cheeky comment is just brand marketing jumping on the hype train, the same way any company would these days.

But I kind of still think a trailer is coming, because Rockstar needs one. A new trailer ending with "Pre-order now" is the easiest way to turn all of this attention into pre-orders. Yes, I know that GTA 6 is going to sell regardless. Millions of people have already decided they're buying it, even I do, and some companies have even joked about giving employees time off when the game launches on November 19. The hype is already there.

At the same time, asking players to put money down months before release without showing more of the game feels a little strange. Fans have only seen two trailers so far, and there are still a lot of people who want to know about the world, gameplay, activities, and what makes GTA 6 different from GTA 5. If Rockstar wants to open pre-orders, showing another trailer first feels like the right move. So while I don't think the YouTube comment proves anything, I can definitely see Trailer 3 arriving around the same time anyway.

Either way, mark your calendar. June 25 brings pricing, special editions, and very possibly Trailer 3. Keep your notifications on, manage your expectations, and don't get carried away by all the theories. Worst case, you pre-order a game you were buying anyway. Best case, you witness one of the biggest gaming days of the year live. Now go get ready, because this one's going to be loud!

GTA 6 is going to be released on November 19th, 2026, on consoles. Check out our countdown to see how many days you have left until the game drops.

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