Fans convinced themselves GTA 6 Trailer 3 was dropping on May 12 with zero official confirmation.

The GTA community has been on edge for months, but this past week took things to a whole new level. The GTA 6 Trailer 3 rumor was that it's going to drop on May 12, 2026, and when it didn't, the internet completely spiraled. Here's everything that went down.

Why the GTA 6 Trailer 3 Rumor Exploded Around May 12

The whole thing started with a fan theory that went viral way too fast. So, we all know that GTA 6 Trailer 2 dropped on May 6, 2025. This was exactly nine days before Take-Two's financial earnings call that year. Fast forward to 2026, and Take-Two's next earnings call is scheduled for May 21. Fans did the math and noticed that May 12 is also nine days before the call. They quickly began to believe that something big would happen on that date, too.

On top of that, a few other things added fuel to the fire. The GTA 6 trailer 3 rumpor was further fueled when Sony sent out emails to PS4 owners who had GTA 6 on their wishlists, nudging them to upgrade to PS5 before the game's release. Rockstar also teased an "exciting" new GTA Online update coming this summer. And Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that GTA 6's marketing campaign would ramp up this summer.

None of that actually confirms a trailer date. But the community took all of it and built an entire countdown around May 12.

What Did Rockstar Tweet About Red Dead Online?

When May 12 arrived, Rockstar did post something. It just wasn't what anyone wanted to see:

Saddle up and ride out in Red Dead Online Races, galloping to 4X RDO$, Gold and XP.



Place Top 3 in any Race to earn some extra shine with the Ruby Buckle: https://t.co/DpQzj9DTO1 pic.twitter.com/iSKNBGk3dI — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 12, 2026

The studio updated its Newswire with a Red Dead Online event post about quadruple money and XP in online races. That's a completely normal, routine update they make almost every week for both GTA Online and Red Dead Online. But because thousands of fans had talked themselves into expecting a GTA 6 trailer, the comment section turned into a disaster.

I love RDR2 but you genuinely making me hate it at this point, stop doing this to us! — Lefty (@ImmortalLefty) May 12, 2026

Comments like "biggest troll on Earth," "give us the goddamn trailer," and "expect disappointment, you'll never be disappointed" flooded in within minutes. The post racked up over 7,000 comments in under half an hour. To be fair to Rockstar, they never promised any of this. Fans built up the hype themselves, set their own expectations, and then got angry when reality didn't match.

The Game Informer Situation Made It Worse

If the Rockstar situation was bad, the Game Informer story made things even messier. Game Informer, the outlet famous for being the first to preview GTA 5, sent out a newsletter teasing their next magazine cover.

The wording said something like: "We're so excited to reveal that [redacted] [redacted] [redacted] [redacted] will be gracing our cover." Four redacted words. You can probably guess what the GTA 6 crowd decided that meant.

The outlet hosted a livestream for the reveal, and the chat was filled with Grand Theft Auto 6 spam before the event even started. When the countdown ended, the reveal was actually The Blood of Dawnwalker, a new open-world RPG from the director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, developed by a new studio called Rebel Wolves.

It was exciting news for people who knew about the game, but many GTA fans had already lost interest. Fans accused Game Informer of baiting them on purpose. The journalist behind the cover story pushed back, pointing out that Game Informer never once mentioned GTA 6. And honestly? He's right. Nobody was tricked, because people just assumed.

When Will GTA 6 Trailer 3 Actually Drop?

The answer is: Nobody outside Rockstar knows. What we do know is that GTA 6 is still set to launch on November 19, 2026 (check the GTA 6 countdown to see exactly how much time you have left). Zelnick has said marketing will heat up this summer, and that lines up with how Rockstar handled GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, both of which got their third trailers around four to five months before release. That puts Trailer 3 somewhere in the June to August window as a reasonable guess, not a promise.