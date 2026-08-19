Click here to add TechWiser as a trusted and preferred source on Google.

New icons hint that cops may now track players by clothing, face, and vehicle, not just location.

Rockstar had lowered the max Wanted Level to five stars in GTA 5, but new leaks suggest that's changing.

The excitement for GTA 6 just can't be contained, especially after a recent gameplay leak reportedly revealed the return of the 6-star Wanted Level. Clips reportedly shared by a hacking group called Cyberleek show off police chases, street fights, and the classic 6-star Wanted Level meter, along with three new icons: a hanger, a person, and a car. So, why is bringing back the 6-star Wanted Level important in GTA 6, and why are fans so hyped about it?

What Is the 6-Star Wanted Level System in GTA 6?

In the Grand Theft Auto series, the Wanted Level system is one of the biggest factors that makes the series a classic. It shows how much trouble you are in with the law, and every time you gain a star, the police become more aggressive and harder to shake off.

Back in older GTA games, including Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA IV, the Wanted Level meter topped out at six stars.

It was pretty easy to get a 6-Star Wanted Level. Just keep on creating chaos against law enforcement. Start killing cops and keep going. Each star escalates as you resist arrest longer and cause more damage.

Once you hit the maximum Wanted Level, regular police cars stopped showing up altogether. Instead, the military would come after you, complete with Rhino tanks and military trucks rolling through the streets. It turned a simple police chase into a chaotic all-out war. Comical, but incredibly fun.

Also Read:

Why Was it Removed in GTA 5?

When GTA 5 came out, Rockstar dropped the max Wanted Level down to five stars. The main reason was that a sixth star didn't really change much gameplay-wise. Cops were already shooting on sight at high levels, so the jump to a military mode felt less necessary. Rockstar folded that intensity into the 5-star tier instead.

There's also a fun theory going around that the number five was picked simply because it matched the game's title, GTA 5. On top of that, the army was mostly limited to Fort Zancudo, so a separate military-only tier for city chases felt unnecessary to the developers at the time.

Why is 6-Star Important for GTA 6?

For longtime players, 6-Star Wanted Level was never just a number. It was a badge of honor. Surviving that level in Vice City or San Andreas meant dodging tanks and helicopters in the middle of chaos, and losing that in GTA 5 felt like something was missing.

Now with next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, Rockstar has the horsepower to bring back that madness with smarter AI and a bigger military response without the game chugging along.

What makes this even more exciting is the added tracking system. Those three icons shown in the latest gameplay leak - clothing, face, and vehicle - suggest the cops won't just recognize you as the player. They might actually identify you by what you're wearing or driving.

That means swapping outfits or ditching your car mid-chase could help you escape, adding a real layer of strategy instead of just hiding out until the stars fade.

Also Read:

Quick Recap of What Might Be Changing in GTA 6

Wanted Level meter goes back up to 6 stars instead of 5.

Six stars likely brings back military response with tanks and heavy backup.

New identification icons for clothing, face, and vehicle appear under the stars.

Changing your look or ride mid-chase may actually help you lose the cops.

If these leaks hold up, GTA 6’s police system could be the most advanced one Rockstar has ever built, and the return of the 6-star Wanted Level in GTA 6 would be one of the most exciting nostalgic features for long-time fans!

FAQs