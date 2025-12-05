Get ready for the biggest GTA Online update of the year! A Safehouse in the Hills is dropping soon, and with it, there will be luxury mansions, a fan-favorite character, and a bunch of new content. If you’ve been grinding through Los Santos to reach the top, this update is your reward. Here is GTA Online A Safehouse in the Hills release date and countdown.

When Does A Safehouse in the Hills Release?

A Safehouse in the Hills launches on December 10th, 2025. The update will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. That means no matter what platform you’re on, you can jump in and enjoy the new content.

Most updates usually release around 2:00 AM PT, so players on the West Coast can jump in early, while others may have to wait until later in the day. Here’s the release schedule based on your timezone:

Time Zone Release Time PT (Pacific Time) 2:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) 5:00 AM CET (Central European Time) 11:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) 3:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) 7:00 PM AEST (Australia Eastern Standard Time) 8:00 PM

Countdown to GTA Online A Safehouse in the Hills Update

If you want a quick look at when the update drops in your region, this countdown gives you a rough idea of when it will launch. So, you can plan ahead and jump in right when the update goes live. Check it out:

What to Expect

This update brings luxury mansions to GTA Online with full exterior and interior spaces. You’ll choose from three locations, including East Vinewood Hills (overlooking the casino) and West Vinewood (near Miguel Madrazo’s place).

Each mansion comes with an AI assistant that boosts your business production, plus trophy cabinets, a private salon, animal kennels, and an elegant garage. Optional upgrades include a car podium, armory, vehicle workshop, and private security.

Michael De Santa is back from GTA 5’s story, with Ned Luke returning as his voice. You’ll team up with him in new missions focused on real estate. The update also adds the new Mission Creator, which lets you build and share your own missions using custom objectives, NPCs, and gameplay features.

New vehicles include the Vapid FMJ MK V supercar (early access for GTA+ members), more Hao’s Special Works compatible cars, law enforcement vehicles, and drift variants. Several aircraft will now support missile lock-on jammers to help you avoid griefers. Plus, there are new Freemode events and story missions that anyone can play without owning a mansion.