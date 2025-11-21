GTA Online A Safehouse in the Hills – Everything You Need to Know

Rockstar Games has unveiled a new update for GTA Online called A Safehouse in the Hills. This update introduces high-end estates in exclusive neighborhoods, along with a range of luxurious new content. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What’s GTA Online A Safehouse in the Hills DLC?

In this December update, Prix Luxury Real Estate will be developing new properties in some of the most exclusive areas of Los Santos, and you can become one of their clients! These new listings are massive high-end estates with amazing views and plenty of standout features. Each property comes equipped with modern tech for your business operations, along with personal assistant services to help you manage everything with ease.

Become Black Tier VIP

If you want to become a valuable client, you can earn a free reward by reaching Black Tier VIP status. Simply play GTA Online anytime between November 13th and December 7th, 2025, to qualify. Once you do, you’ll receive a free Übermacht Revolter with an exclusive Sessanta Nove Monogram design. Just head to the Luxury Autos showroom to claim it.

In addition to this luxurious car, you’ll also receive the following free rewards:

Santo Capra Cap

Black Santo Capra Ornate Tee

Black Santo Capra Ornate Mini

Black Santo Capra Coin Pool Sliders

New Listings Missions

This update also introduces New Listings missions, where you must clear out squatters, secure construction materials, and motivate contractors to keep projects on track. Complete these missions before December 7th, 2025, to upgrade your membership to Gold Tier VIP.

Reaching Gold Tier will reward you with the following additional bonuses:

GTA$1,000,000 cash bonus

GTA$2,000,000 discount on the new mansion properties

Black Rockstar Varsity Crewneck outfit

That discount is huge if you’re planning to buy one of the new hilltop mansions.

Other Bonuses in GTA Online A Safehouse in the Hills DLC

While you wait for the mansions, there’s more happening right now. You can grab a free Master Penthouse at The Diamond Casino & Resort. Plus, the Diamond Casino Heist finale is paying double rewards, so it’s a perfect time to run that heist with your crew.

Also Read:

Get those missions done before December 7th, and you’ll be ready to move into your dream mansion when the update drops. Become a Black Tier VIP to claim the free Übermacht Revolter, and upgrade to Gold Tier VIP by completing the New Listings missions. Nevertheless, this update is sure to bring out your luxurious side in GTA Online.