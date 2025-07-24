GTA Online Cayo Perico Motor Wars Mode: All You Need to Know

If you love action-packed battles and making money fast in GTA Online, you’re going to want to try the new Cayo Perico Motor Wars mode. This brand-new adversary mode will be launched on July 24th, 2025, together with the weekly update. It is like your favorite battle royale game mixed with the chaos that only GTA can deliver!

What is GTA Online Cayo Perico Motor Wars?

Cayo Perico Motor Wars is a brand-new adversary mode where players can compete with each other. It’s simple – You and your team fight other teams on Cayo Perico Island until only one team is left standing. Remember that island where you do the big heist? Same place, but now you’re fighting other players instead of El Rubio’s guards.

If you’ve never played Motor Wars before, don’t worry. It’s a last team standing match where two to four teams fight each other, and once you’re killed, you don’t respawn until a winner is declared. The game uses mechanics similar to popular battle royale games. So basically, you jump out of a helicopter, land on the island, grab weapons and cars, then try not to die.

You can use heavy weaponry and weaponized vehicles scattered throughout the zone. Plus, there is going to be a shrinking zone, and players outside the zone get eliminated.

The big difference with the regular Motor Wars is that you’re fighting on a tropical island instead of the city. The ocean might be part of the map too, which could change how you play. New location means new hiding spots, different vehicle spawns, and fresh strategies. It’s not just the same old thing in a new place.

How to Play Cayo Perico Motor Wars

There are two ways to get into the game:

Method 1: Menu Way

Click the Menu button and choose Online. Find the Adversary Modes from the options. Look for Cayo Perico Motor Wars.

Method 2: Phone Way

Open your phone in the game and click Quick Join. From the list of options, choose the Series Mode. Next, find Adversary Mode and then pick Cayo Perico Motor Wars.

Best Ways to Win in Cayo Perico Motor Wars

These are some strategies you can use while playing with the new mode:

Don’t just parachute anywhere. Try to land near good weapons or vehicles. Big guns like rocket launchers are way better than pistols.

Play with your friends. Most of the good vehicles need two people: One to drive and one to shoot. Random teammates usually don’t talk, so bring a buddy if you can.

Don’t get caught outside the zone. Always know where the safe area is and how much time you have.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Motor Wars Rewards

Right now, you get double money and RP until July 31st, 2025, because of the weekly update. If you have GTA+, you get four times the normal payout. That’s serious cash. We don’t know exactly how much you’ll make, but it should be similar to other Cayo Perico missions. With the bonuses, you could make so much money in your bank. Additionally, if you finish one match, you will also get a Gold Gun Necklace for free.

Why You Should Try It Now

Rockstar doesn’t add new stuff very often anymore, especially with GTA 6 coming. Plus, those bonuses won’t last forever. The bonus money and RP are only available until July 31, so don’t wait too long to try it.

Cayo Perico Motor Wars takes everything good about the original Motor Wars and puts it on a cool tropical island. The bonuses are great, the action is intense, and it’s something new to do in GTA Online. Grab a friend, jump in, land somewhere good, and show El Rubio his island isn’t safe anymore.