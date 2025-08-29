GTA Online Cayo Perico Zombie Survival: How to Get $100K and Survive

The sunny beaches and drug-filled mansions of Cayo Perico have turned into something much scarier this time. GTA Online’s latest update brings zombies to the tropical island! This time, Rockstar Games has created something bigger, weirder, and way more challenging than last year’s cemetery zombie mode. Here is everything you need to know about GTA Online Cayo Perico Zombie Survival.

What Makes Cayo Perico Zombie Survival Different?

Remember last Halloween when you fought zombies in a tiny graveyard? This is nothing like that. You get the whole Cayo Perico island to run around in, and the zombies are different. Just like you can see in the trailer video that you can watch below, you’ll literally fight across different locations, facing unique enemies like zombie animal trainers controlling wild pets, DJ zombies, and creatures called Splitters that break apart when killed.

The mode supports up to four players and moves you between various island locations. This keeps gameplay fresh since you’re not defending one spot the entire time.

How to Survive in Cayo Perico Zombie Survival?

Your goal is simple: Survive waves of attacks and reach the airstrip for evacuation. Each wave brings different enemy types that get progressively harder. Here are some essential survival tips:

Use assault rifles for zombie swarms and sniper rifles for when you see zombies far away.

Take advantage of high ground and building chokepoints.

Focus on teamwork when playing with friends by assigning different players to handle specific enemy types.

Rewards and Time Limits

The Cayo Perico Zombie Survival mode offers exclusive rewards, including special clothing and collectibles only available during the event. Here are the rewards:

2x GTA$ and RP or 4x for GTA+ Members during the GTA Online Weekly quests.

I Survived Cayo Perico Tee.

The Buccaneer Outfit.

GTA $100,000 in loot by completing all 10 waves of survival.

Cayo Perico Zombie Survival ends on September 10th, 2025. You have roughly two weeks to experience this tropical undead adventure before it disappears.

Last year’s zombie event felt limited with its small cemetery and basic enemies. This version fixes those problems by offering an entire island to explore, diverse enemy types, and unpredictable gameplay that keeps every wave exciting. If you’re bored with regular heists and races, this zombie island adventure offers something completely different before it vanishes next month. Are you going to try it?