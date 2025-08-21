GTA Online Players Get Free 1 Million – Here’s How to Claim It

Rockstar Games just dropped some awesome news for GTA Online players. You can grab a huge amount of money in GTA cash right now, and it’s super easy to get. Here is how to claim the free 1 million for all GTA Online Players. Check it out!

How to Get Free 1 Million in GTA Online

Rockstar is calling this giveaway their End of Summer Giveaway, and it’s very generous. Every single player gets a million dollars, no strings attached, no missions to complete. Moreover, GTA+ members get double the cash. If you’ve subscribed to GTA+, you will receive $2 million instead of just one. Even if you sign up for GTA+ right now, you will still get the extra bonus before the promotion ends.

Getting your free cash is ridiculously simple. Here’s what you need to do:

Open GTA Online on any platform. Log in to your profile. Wait up to 72 hours for the money to appear in your account.

That’s it. You don’t need to buy anything or complete special challenges. The money will automatically show up in your account within three days of logging in.

When Does This GTA Online Giveaway Deal End?

Mark your calendar, this giveaway starts from August 22nd, 2025, and runs until September 17th, 2025. You have almost a month to claim your free money, so there’s no rush. But don’t forget about it completely, or you’ll miss out on easy cash. Here is how many days until the offer ends:

With GTA 6 still in development, Rockstar seems to be keeping current players happy with regular freebies. This summer giveaway is just the latest example of them throwing money at loyal fans.

Also, here’s a bonus tip: You can stack even more cash on top of this giveaway. Weekly missions in GTA Online have some tasks that can earn you another $500,000 if you complete them. So technically, you could walk away with $1.5 million total (or $2.5 million if you’re a GTA+ member). Just remember to log in before September 17th, and you’re all set.