GTA Online Free on PS5 and Xbox – Here’s How to Get It

Want to play GTA Online but never bought it? Now’s your chance. Rockstar just made GTA Online free for console players, giving you a full week to try the game out. If you’ve been curious about building your own criminal empire or just want to mess around in Los Santos with friends, this is the perfect time to see what the hype is all about.

How to Download GTA Online for Free on PS5 and Xbox

Getting the game is pretty easy. Here are the steps:

Go to your console’s store and type “GTA Online”. You should see a free download button right there. Hit download and wait for it to finish.

If you can’t find the free version, that means the trial might not be live in your area yet. Sometimes the store takes a bit to update.

What You Can Play During the Trial

This free week gives you access to the GTA Online experience. You’ll start as a small-time criminal and work your way up to running your own empire. The game lets you rob banks, race cars, buy properties, and team up with other players online.

You can customize your character, buy fancy cars, and explore the massive open world of Los Santos. Everything that regular GTA Online players can do, you can do too during this trial.

When Can You Play GTA Online for Free

The free trial for GTA Online runs from November 11th to November 17th, 2025, and is available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players can access the full GTA Online experience without needing any paid subscriptions.

Play GTA Online for free on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, now thru Nov 17.



Experience the dynamic and ever-evolving online universe where you can rise from street-level hustler to kingpin of your own criminal empire. No PS Plus or Game Pass Essential required.https://t.co/M3iuWhgxTe pic.twitter.com/rHSznvewUc — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 11, 2025

Normally, PlayStation users would need PS Plus and Xbox users would need Game Pass to play online, but Rockstar has removed those requirements for this event, allowing everyone to join in. Even those who have never subscribed to these services.

This free trial comes right after Rockstar delayed GTA 6 again. Fans weren’t happy about waiting even longer for the next game. Making GTA Online free seems like Rockstar’s way of saying sorry to players. The move also fixes another problem. Before, you had to own GTA 5 to play GTA Online. Now it’s a separate thing on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, so anyone can jump in without spending money on the old game.

If you’ve been curious about GTA Online but never tried it, this is your chance. Download it today and see what millions of players have been enjoying for over a decade!