How Long After GTA 6 Will GTA Online Drop? A Leaker Has Answers

GTA Online and GTA 6 probably won’t launch on the same day, but according to a well-known leaker, the gap between the two might be a lot smaller than you’d expect. And given this leaker’s track record, it’s worth paying attention to. Check it out!

How Long After GTA 6 Will GTA Online Drop?

A well-known leaker called TheGhostOfHope is claiming that Rockstar’s current plan is to launch GTA Online within one month of GTA 6’s release. They shared the information on X, saying: “Hearing from someone that the current plan for GTA 6 is to launch online within a month after the release of the game.”

Up to you guys if you wanna believe me on this or not but hearing from someone that the current plan for GTA 6 is to launch online within a month after the release of the game. pic.twitter.com/vBoN8YLWEP — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) April 8, 2026

They were careful to say you don’t have to believe them, but this leaker is no random person on the internet, either. Activision Blizzard even took legal action against them for leaking Call of Duty content, which shows their info is often accurate.

The Launch Gap Breakdown

Rockstar already did this exact same thing with GTA 5 back in 2013. GTA Online launched just a few weeks after GTA 5 came out, so a one-month gap for GTA 6 wouldn’t be shocking at all.

Makes sense, thats what they did for GTA 5 Online — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) April 8, 2026

Even in the replies to TheGhostOfHope’s post, people brought this up, saying Rockstar has done staggered launches before. Hope agreed, and even joked a bit about how some players act like launching GTA Online near release would be unexpected.

What About GTA 6 PC Players?

If you’re on PC, the news is a bit rougher. TheGhostOfHope didn’t have a clear answer on when the PC version would arrive, but pointed to another leaker in the community who claimed the PC release could come 12 to 18 months after the console launch. That’s a long wait, and it’s happened before, too. GTA 5 didn’t hit PC until about a year and a half after it launched on consoles in 2013.

However, no leak is ever 100% sure. Plans can change, and things don’t always go as planned in game development. But TheGhostOfHope has been right before, so this one seems more likely than most. A month is nothing when you think about it. GTA 6’s story alone is probably going to keep you busy for weeks, so by the time GTA Online rolls around, you’ll be ready. That’s not a bad deal at all, is it?

While you wait, there’s plenty happening in the GTA world worth keeping up with. Rockstar India is currently hiring game testers in Bangalore, which hints at how much work is still going into the game. And if you’re curious about what the actual gameplay might look like, we also explored whether GTA 6 could feature a co-op story mode.