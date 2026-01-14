GTA Online Gun Van Location Today (Updated Daily)

Note: This article was last updated with the gun van’s location in GTA Online on January 14, 2026.

The Gun Van in GTA Online changes its location daily.

It’s the perfect place to get all premium weapons at a discount.

Here is the GTA Online Gun Van location for today and the weapons for this week.

If you want exclusive and rare weapons in GTA Online, then today’s Gun Van Location will help you a lot. Unlike the usual Ammu-Nation stores scattered across Los Santos, finding this Gun Van is challenging since its location changes daily. Introduced in the Los Santos Drug War Update, this Van is your one-stop shop for all your premium needs. Finding the Gun Van can be a daunting task if you don’t have a GTA Plus membership. Thankfully, we have located the Gun Van’s location today for you so you don’t have to struggle anymore.

GTA Online – Gun Van’s Location Today

The Gun Van today can be found in the Scrapyard in the Grand Senora Desert. Once you descend the Senora Freeway and proceed towards Route 68, you will find the Van located on Cat Claw Avenue. It can be found parked in the desert nearby. For GTA+ members, finding the Van is pretty easy, as you just need to open the map in the game, and it will be denoted by the van icon.

What Weapons Can I Find In GTA Online Gun Van This Week?

Apart from changing its location daily, the Gun Van in GTA Online also refreshes its weapon stock every week. You can grab some premium weapons at a significant discount, and GTA+ users can even get some for free. So if you have been eyeing a particular weapon, you will need to purchase it before it disappears. Do note that the inventory change will affect both RP and non-RP servers as well.

Here is the GTA Gun Van inventory for this week (January 8-January 15, 2026):

Weapons

Military Rifle: -50%

Stun Gun: -10%

Service Carbine: -10%

Homing Launcher: -10%

Vintage Pistol: -10%

Battle Axe: -10%

Throwables

Pipe Bomb: -10%

Molotov: -10%

Proximity Mine: -10%

Body Armors: -10 %

The GTA Gun Van stock refreshes every Thursday, and we will update this article as soon as the inventory gets reset. Make sure to bookmark this page to stay updated about the GTA Gun Van location today and inventory.

And that’s it, folks.