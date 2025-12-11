All New Cars in GTA Online Mansions Update – Complete List

The GTA Online Mansions update, officially titled “A Safehouse in the Hills,” has arrived with a collection of luxurious new vehicles that perfectly complement the update’s high-end real estate theme. These cars range from futuristic supercars to retro-styled classics, giving players plenty of eye-catching options. Here’s every new car added in the GTA Online Mansions update with prices, classes, and where to buy them.

The GTA Online Mansions update introduces five new vehicles at launch, with more cars planned to release in the coming weeks through drip-feed content. The initial lineup includes four high-performance vehicles and one luxury sedan, with additional cars expected to arrive as part of the ongoing content updates throughout the season. Rockstar has confirmed that more vehicles, Odd Jobs, Missions, and seasonal content will continue rolling out in the weeks and months ahead.

Here’s the complete list of all new vehicles currently available in the Mansions update:

Vehicle Name Class Price Where to Buy Pfister X-Treme Super $2,885,000 Legendary Motorsport Progen Luiva Super $2,697,500 Legendary Motorsport Vapid FMJ MK V Super $2,065,000 Legendary Motorsport Übermacht Sentinel XS4 Sedan $1,429,000 Southern San Andreas Super Autos Grotti GT750 Sports Classic $1,247,000 Legendary Motorsport

Pfister X-Treme – $2,885,000

The Pfister X-Treme is the most expensive vehicle in the Mansions update, priced at $2,885,000 and available at Legendary Motorsport. The promotional text describes it as “X-Hilarating. X-Ceptional,” emphasizing its cutting-edge design and extreme performance capabilities.

Progen Luiva – $2,697,500

The Progen Luiva costs $2,697,500 at Legendary Motorsport and stands out with its open cockpit design.

Vapid FMJ MK V – $2,065,000

The Vapid FMJ MK V is available for $2,065,000 at Legendary Motorsport and draws heavy inspiration from the Ford GT MK IV race car.

GTA+ Early Access: GTA+ Members receive early access to the Vapid FMJ MK V this week, allowing subscribers to purchase and drive it before it becomes available to all players. Additionally, GTA+ Members can apply Hao’s Special Works (HSW) upgrades to the FMJ MK V at their mansion’s Vehicle Workshop, further enhancing its already impressive performance. Non-subscribers will gain access to the vehicle in the coming weeks.

Übermacht Sentinel XS4 – $1,429,000

The Übermacht Sentinel XS4 costs $1,429,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. This four-door Sedan-class vehicle offers luxury performance, making it the only non-supercar in the initial vehicle lineup. Promotional text reads “It was all downhill from here. Except for this,” suggesting this represents the peak of sedan design.

Grotti GT750 – $1,247,000

The Grotti GT750 is the most affordable new vehicle at $1,247,000, available at Legendary Motorsport. This Sports Classic-class car is based on the iconic Ferrari 365 GTB/4 “Daytona,” a legendary Italian grand tourer from the early 1970s.

Promotional text states “Life’s a movie. Speed past everything but the highlights,” capturing the GT750’s philosophy as a stylish cruiser that prioritizes experience over raw numbers.

GTA+ Vehicle Workshop Benefits

GTA+ Members receive significant advantages when customizing vehicles at their mansion’s Vehicle Workshop. The enhanced GTA+ version of the Vehicle Workshop includes:

Hao’s Special Works (HSW) Upgrades: Apply exclusive performance enhancements to eligible vehicles including the Vapid FMJ MK V

Apply exclusive performance enhancements to eligible vehicles including the Vapid FMJ MK V Benny’s Customization: Access Benny’s custom modifications

Access Benny’s custom modifications Drift Tuning: Add specialized drift tuning to compatible vehicles

Add specialized drift tuning to compatible vehicles Missile Lock-On Jammer: Install Missile Lock-On Jammer capability on eligible vehicles for increased protection

Additionally, GTA+ Members receive 50% off all HSW Upgrades during the Mansions update, making performance enhancements more affordable. Players who own a standard Mansion Vehicle Workshop and later become GTA+ Members will automatically receive the upgraded GTA+ Vehicle Workshop at no additional cost.

More Vehicles Coming Soon

Rockstar has confirmed that additional vehicles will arrive in the coming weeks as part of the Mansions update’s drip-feed content schedule. While specific details haven’t been announced, players can expect more high-end cars, potentially including additional classics, modern sports cars, or specialized vehicles that complement the luxury lifestyle theme.