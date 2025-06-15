The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC comes out on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025. If you’ve got a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, you can actually download it right now. This summer update has some cool new stuff for Los Santos, so let me tell you all about GTA Online Money Fronts DLC Pre-Load!

GTA Online Money Fronts DLC Pre-Load Available Now for PS5 and Xbox

Great news if you have a next-gen console! You can download GTA Online Money Fronts DLC right now. Rockstar quietly released the pre-load on June 15th, 2025, at 2:30 AM PT. This means you won’t have to wait around on Tuesday morning to start playing.

GTA Online Money Fronts DLC is now available to pre-download on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. Install goes live on Tuesday, 10AM UK as per usual. pic.twitter.com/lIqIOWlKt9 — Gtamen (@Gtamen) June 15, 2025

Here’s what you need to know about the download sizes:

PS5: 3.023 GB

3.023 GB Xbox Series X/S : 4.6 GB

: 4.6 GB Xbox One: 3.59 GB (also available for pre-load)

Unfortunately, if you’re on PlayStation 4 or PC, you’ll have to wait until the official release on Tuesday to download the update. The estimated sizes for these platforms are around 1.5 to 3 GB based on previous updates.

What’s Coming in GTA Online Money Fronts DLC

This update is smaller than the last one (Agents of Sabotage was 6 GB), but it still packs plenty of new content. You’re getting five brand new vehicles to add to your collection:

Överflöd Suzume

Declasse Tampa GT

Western Police Bike

Woodlander SUV

Karin Everon RS

A new car wash business will also come to the DLC update. You can make more cash with this, which is always nice. You also get two new places: The Smoke on the Water and Higgins Helitours.

Also Read:

When Can You Actually Play the DLC

Everything goes live at 10 AM UK on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025. Here’s what time it starts in different time zones:

Region Time UK 10:00 AM USA East Coast 5:00 AM USA West Coast 2:00 AM Europe 11:00 AM Australia 7:00 PM India 2:30 PM Japan 6:00 PM

If you downloaded it early, you’ll be ready to play right when it starts. This summer update might be smaller than usual, but it’s got some good new stuff to keep you busy in Los Santos. The new cars look cool, and having another way to make money is always smart!