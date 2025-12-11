GTA Online made your mansion feel more like home with the A Safehouse in the Hills update. You can now own cats and dogs in the game, and they’re not just sitting there as decorations. Your pets can actually walk around, and you can pet them whenever you want. Here is how to get pets in GTA Online A Safehouse in the Hills.

How to Buy a Mansion in GTA Online

Getting a pet isn’t as simple as walking into a pet shop. You need to own one of the three new mansions first, which means you’re looking at a big purchase before you can bring home your furry friend. Regular apartments and older safehouses won’t work for this feature.

The three mansions available are pretty expensive. Here is the list:

The Tongva Estate – $11,500,000

The Vinewood Residence – $12,200,000

Richman Villa – $12,800,000

Once you’ve bought one, you’re ready to get your pet.

How to Get Pets in GTA Online

There are currently two pets you can get in GTA Online, which are dogs and cats. The game doesn’t limit you to just one pet, so you can own both. They’ll both appear in your mansion at the same time. Here are the methods to get them:

How to Get Dogs

After buying your mansion, head outside to the driveway area near the main living space. You will find a doghouse there. Walk up to it and interact with it to open the pet menu. There, you can pick the breed you want, select the color option, and then give your dog a name.

After you confirm the purchase, your new dog will immediately appear in your mansion and start wandering around the property. If you want to change things later, just go back to the kennel and interact with it again. You can rename your dog or switch its breed and color.

There are seven different dog breeds available right now. Each one costs $15,000. Here’s what’s available:

Dog Breed Image Colors Husky Black, Brown, White Poodle White Pug Black, Brown, Tan, Cream Retriever Gold, Black, Cream, Brown Rottweiler Black, Brown, Brindle, Gray, Red, Light Brown Shepherd Black, Brown, Merle Westy Black, Brown, White

The Rottweiler gives you the most color options with six different choices. The Poodle only comes in white, so if you want variety, you might want to pick a different breed.

How to Get Cats

Cats work almost the same way as dogs, but they’re in a different location. Go inside your mansion and find the lounge area. You’ll see a cat bed/house on a table in there. This is where you interact to buy cats.

The steps are similar to buying a dog. You just need to interact with it to open the menu, choose the cat and color you want, name it, and pay $15,000 to complete the purchase. Your cat will start roaming around your mansion right away. You can rename it anytime by going back to the cat bed.

Cats have fewer options than dogs. There are only five different breeds, and each cat is locked to one specific color. You can’t change the shade after picking the breed.

Cat Breed/Color Image Shade White Pure White Calico Mixed orange, black, and white Ginger Orange/red Gray Gray/silver Black Pure black

How to Interact with Your Pets

Once you’ve bought a cat or dog, they will walk around your mansion on their own. You can interact with them anytime you’re near them. The controls are simple:

Xbox – Right D-pad

PlayStation – Right D-pad

PC – E key

When you press the button, your character will kneel down and pet your animal. It’s a small detail, but it makes your mansion feel more alive.