All GTA Online Smoke on the Water Product Locations and Rewards

Looking to make some easy cash in GTA Online? The Smoke on the Water business isn’t just about money laundering. It comes with a daily side hustle that can net you $100,000 every single day. If you want to have an extra hundred thousand dollars every day, you need to know all GTA Online Smoke on the Water product locations that are scattered around Los Santos and Blaine County.

What Are Smoke on the Water Products?

When you buy the Smoke on the Water business as part of your money laundering operation, you unlock access to daily collectibles. These are small weed bags that spawn in different spots around the map every day. You can find 10 bags per day from 30 possible locations.

Each bag you collect gives you $7,500 and 500 RP. But if you find all 10 bags in one day, you get a $25,000 bonus. That brings your total daily earnings to $100,000 plus 5,000 RP. For your first complete collection, you’ll also unlock the exclusive Smoke on the Water Tee for your wardrobe. After that, it’s all about the daily cash flow.

All Smoke on the Water Product Locations

Remember, only 10 of these 30 spots will have bags each day. The locations change randomly, so you’ll need to check multiple spots. Here’s every possible location:

Location Area Description Ink Inc. Chumash Plaza Inside the tattoo parlor, on a table next to the coffee maker Raven Slaughterhouse Cypress Flats Enter and look right, it’s on a pile of boxes Grove Street Backyard Davis Behind the garage near the STOP sign, check the brick BBQ grill Fudge Lane House El Burro Heights On a small pillar beside the boarded-up house Security Booth Elysian Island Inside the booth, on a table next to the water dispenser Treatment Works Fort Zancudo On top of a pipe in the water tank area Marina Drive Grand Senora Desert Behind houses near red water pipes Senora National Park Grand Senora Desert On a massive rock near the bulletin board Bus Wreckage Grapeseed Inside the rundown bus next to the Ltd store Wooden Planks Grapeseed Stack of planks near the Bottom Dollar Bounties marker The Secure Unit La Mesa Near the cardboard boxes below the bridge by the Police Department Terminal 4 Station LSIA Lower area seats where you see the Escalera poster Mirror Park Pool Mirror Park Small pentagon-shaped pool behind a house Kortz Center Pacific Bluffs Beside a bench up the stairs Beach House Balcony Pacific Bluffs Third-floor outdoor couch on the balcony Mountain Bike Rentals Paleto Forest On the fuse box beside Pala Springs Aerial Tramway Security Booth Pillbox Hill Inside the booth, similar to Elysian Island 24/7 Store Procopio Truck Stop Windows beside the main entrance Burton Station Rockford Hills At the entrance leading to Burton Station Tennis Court Rockford Hills On benches beside the tennis court Hippie Camp RON Alternates Wind Farm Top of the chicken pen in the middle of camp 24/7 Store Tataviam Truckstop Shelf next to bottles behind the store staff White Water Center Tongva Valley Wooden fence at the side of the building Mr. Spoke Bike Rental Vespucci Beach On a table at the side of the rental shop Vespucci Canals Decker Street Pathway heading to the Pavilion Vinewood Box Office Vinewood Hills Windows of the box office building Construction Site House Rockford Hills The house next to the construction site The Gentry Manor West Vinewood Stairs near the entrance Cockingend Drive Vinewood Hills Various spots along this street Arthur’s Pass Trails Vinewood Hills Near the trail sign

Tips to Collect Smoke on the Water Products

You’ll find three different strain types: Blueberry Cheesecake, Purple Sherbet, and Red Harvest. Don’t worry about which type you’re collecting, they’re all worth the same amount. The names are just for fun and don’t affect your rewards.

Here are some tips to help you collect the products faster:

Use a helicopter or flying vehicle to check locations quickly. You can cover most spots in just 10-15 minutes with the right aircraft

to check locations quickly. You can cover most spots in just 10-15 minutes with the right aircraft Listen for the audio cue . It’s your best friend when searching. The sound gets stronger as you approach the exact spot.

. It’s your best friend when searching. The sound gets stronger as you approach the exact spot. Check your progress through the Interaction Menu under Daily Collectibles. This helps you keep track of how many you’ve found.

through the Interaction Menu under Daily Collectibles. This helps you keep track of how many you’ve found. Look in small spaces. These bags are tiny and often hidden on benches, windowsills, tables, or behind objects. They’re designed to blend in.

A guaranteed $100,000 daily is, of course, not to be ignored in GTA Online. It’s one of the most valuable daily collectibles in the game. Collecting these products doesn’t require any special skills or expensive equipment. Just fly around the map for a few minutes each day, and you’ve got yourself a nice chunk of change to fund your criminal empire.