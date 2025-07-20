Home » Gaming » All GTA Online Smoke on the Water Product Locations and Rewards

All GTA Online Smoke on the Water Product Locations and Rewards

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Looking to make some easy cash in GTA Online? The Smoke on the Water business isn’t just about money laundering. It comes with a daily side hustle that can net you $100,000 every single day. If you want to have an extra hundred thousand dollars every day, you need to know all GTA Online Smoke on the Water product locations that are scattered around Los Santos and Blaine County.

All GTA Online Smoke on the Water Product Locations and Rewards

What Are Smoke on the Water Products?

When you buy the Smoke on the Water business as part of your money laundering operation, you unlock access to daily collectibles. These are small weed bags that spawn in different spots around the map every day. You can find 10 bags per day from 30 possible locations.

Each bag you collect gives you $7,500 and 500 RP. But if you find all 10 bags in one day, you get a $25,000 bonus. That brings your total daily earnings to $100,000 plus 5,000 RP. For your first complete collection, you’ll also unlock the exclusive Smoke on the Water Tee for your wardrobe. After that, it’s all about the daily cash flow.

Smoke on the water Reward

All Smoke on the Water Product Locations

Remember, only 10 of these 30 spots will have bags each day. The locations change randomly, so you’ll need to check multiple spots. Here’s every possible location:

All Smoke on the Water Product Locations

LocationAreaDescription
Ink Inc.Chumash PlazaInside the tattoo parlor, on a table next to the coffee maker
Raven SlaughterhouseCypress FlatsEnter and look right, it’s on a pile of boxes
Grove Street BackyardDavisBehind the garage near the STOP sign, check the brick BBQ grill
Fudge Lane HouseEl Burro HeightsOn a small pillar beside the boarded-up house
Security BoothElysian IslandInside the booth, on a table next to the water dispenser
Treatment WorksFort ZancudoOn top of a pipe in the water tank area
Marina DriveGrand Senora DesertBehind houses near red water pipes
Senora National ParkGrand Senora DesertOn a massive rock near the bulletin board
Bus WreckageGrapeseedInside the rundown bus next to the Ltd store
Wooden PlanksGrapeseedStack of planks near the Bottom Dollar Bounties marker
The Secure UnitLa MesaNear the cardboard boxes below the bridge by the Police Department
Terminal 4 StationLSIALower area seats where you see the Escalera poster
Mirror Park PoolMirror ParkSmall pentagon-shaped pool behind a house
Kortz CenterPacific BluffsBeside a bench up the stairs
Beach House BalconyPacific BluffsThird-floor outdoor couch on the balcony
Mountain Bike RentalsPaleto ForestOn the fuse box beside Pala Springs Aerial Tramway
Security BoothPillbox HillInside the booth, similar to Elysian Island
24/7 StoreProcopio Truck StopWindows beside the main entrance
Burton StationRockford HillsAt the entrance leading to Burton Station
Tennis CourtRockford HillsOn benches beside the tennis court
Hippie CampRON Alternates Wind FarmTop of the chicken pen in the middle of camp
24/7 StoreTataviam TruckstopShelf next to bottles behind the store staff
White Water CenterTongva ValleyWooden fence at the side of the building
Mr. Spoke Bike RentalVespucci BeachOn a table at the side of the rental shop
Vespucci CanalsDecker StreetPathway heading to the Pavilion
Vinewood Box OfficeVinewood HillsWindows of the box office building
Construction Site HouseRockford HillsThe house next to the construction site
The Gentry ManorWest VinewoodStairs near the entrance
Cockingend DriveVinewood HillsVarious spots along this street
Arthur’s Pass TrailsVinewood HillsNear the trail sign

Also Read:

Tips to Collect Smoke on the Water Products

You’ll find three different strain types: Blueberry Cheesecake, Purple Sherbet, and Red Harvest. Don’t worry about which type you’re collecting, they’re all worth the same amount. The names are just for fun and don’t affect your rewards.

Smoke in the Water Product Locations
Purple Sherbet
Red harvest

Here are some tips to help you collect the products faster:

  • Use a helicopter or flying vehicle to check locations quickly. You can cover most spots in just 10-15 minutes with the right aircraft
  • Listen for the audio cue. It’s your best friend when searching. The sound gets stronger as you approach the exact spot.
  • Check your progress through the Interaction Menu under Daily Collectibles. This helps you keep track of how many you’ve found.
  • Look in small spaces. These bags are tiny and often hidden on benches, windowsills, tables, or behind objects. They’re designed to blend in.

A guaranteed $100,000 daily is, of course, not to be ignored in GTA Online. It’s one of the most valuable daily collectibles in the game. Collecting these products doesn’t require any special skills or expensive equipment. Just fly around the map for a few minutes each day, and you’ve got yourself a nice chunk of change to fund your criminal empire.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

How to Get Pet Tranquil Mutation in Grow a Garden...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1493 Hints, Answers – July 21, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #505 Hints and Answers for July 21,...

Today’s NYT Connections #771 Hints, Answers – July 21, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #301 Hints, Answers – July...

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 20, 2025

How to Get Maple Apple in Grow a Garden Roblox

All Zen Shop Items in Grow a Garden Roblox

How to Get Kitsune (Nine-Tailed Fox) in Grow a Garden...

How to Get Tranquil Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox