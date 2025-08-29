How to Get Free GTA Online Rewards from Twitch Drops

GTA Online players can earn free money and items just by watching streams on Twitch. This system is called “Twitch Drops,” and it’s pretty simple once you know how it works. Right now, there’s a special event going on where you can get up to $1 million in-game cash and a cool racing suit. You just watch streams and get rewarded for it. Here’s everything you need to know about getting these free GTA Online Twitch Drops rewards.

Current GTA Online Twitch Drops

Right now, there’s a special event called “Marbella 3” running from September 1 to September 30, 2025. During this month, you can earn some pretty good rewards by watching specific streamers. Here’s what you can get:

Up to $1,000,000 in GTA cash

Rockstar Racing Suit

How to Get GTA Online Twitch Drop Rewards

Before you can earn any rewards, you need to connect your Twitch account to your Rockstar Games account. This only takes a few minutes:

Go to Rockstar’s official Twitch linking page Sign into your Rockstar account Log into your Twitch account Confirm the connection

Once this is done, you’re ready to start earning rewards. The linking process is permanent, so you won’t need to do this again for future Twitch Drops events. Not every GTA Online stream will give you rewards. You need to watch specific streamers who have Drops enabled during the event period.

How Long Do You Need to Watch?

Rockstar hasn’t said exactly how long you need to watch to earn the rewards. Different Twitch Drops events have different requirements – sometimes it’s 30 minutes, sometimes it’s several hours. Usually, the bigger the reward, the longer you need to watch. Since this event offers up to $1 million, you might need to watch for a few hours total. You don’t need to watch all at once. You can watch for a bit, take a break, and come back later. The watch time adds up across different streams, too. So you could watch one streamer for an hour, then switch to another eligible streamer and continue building up your time.

Just remember that the event ends on September 30th, so don’t wait too long to start watching. Once you’ve set up the account linking, earning the rewards should be pretty straightforward.