New GTA Online Update Lets You Work Odd Jobs Instead of Crime

by Shida Aruya
Rockstar Games just dropped three brand new ways to make money in GTA Online, and they’re actually normal jobs for once. Starting today, you can clock in as a firefighter, operate a forklift, or deliver newspapers around Los Santos. Plus, there’s a lot of bonus cash up for grabs this week. Here is everything you need to know about GTA Online Odd Jobs.

What Are the New GTA Online Odd Jobs?

The update adds three fresh odd jobs to the game. Odd Jobs here means you can ditch crime and actually do honest work:

  • As a firefighter, you will handle gas leaks, put out house fires, and even save kittens stuck in trees.
  • The forklift operator job has you moving cargo and managing warehouse tasks.
  • The paper route lets you cruise around Los Santos, throwing newspapers at people’s houses.

These jobs join the existing odd jobs like taxi work, pizza delivery, and the cookie farm. They’re a chill way to earn money when you’re tired of heists and missions. You can always switch between them whenever you want, so you are not locked into one job all day.

Double Money Events This Week

Right now, you can earn double RP and cash on a bunch of activities until February 4th, 2026. Here’s what’s paying out extra:

Activity TypeDouble Rewards
Odd JobsFirefighter, Forklift Operator, Paper Route, Taxi Work, Pizza Delivery, Cookie Farm, Safeguard
RacesRC Time Trials, IE Classic Races, Community Race Series, LS Car Meet Series
BusinessCocaine Production Speed (2x)

Your weekly challenge also pays three times the normal amount this week. If you complete five pizza deliveries, you’ll get the Pizza This Tee and $300,000. For some bonus, you can also complete five different odd jobs this week to unlock the Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar Shirt. You’ll receive it within 72 hours after finishing the challenge.

This is the time to try out all these new honest works because you can have a solid payout for just doing normal jobs instead of crime. Keep an eye out for more details on those updates soon. Which Odd Job are you going to do this week in GTA Online?

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

