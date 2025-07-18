Home » Gaming » GTA Online Weekly Update (July 17 – 23): Mr. Faber Work Gets Double Money

GTA Online Weekly Update (July 17 – 23): Mr. Faber Work Gets Double Money

This week’s GTA Online update is packed with money-making opportunities. The spotlight is on Mr. Faber Work, which now pays double cash and RP. Plus, you will find great vehicle discounts and other bonuses that make this week worth your time. Check out everything about GTA Online weekly update in this complete guide!

GTA Online Weekly Update (July 17 - 23)

GTA Online Weekly Update (July 17th – July 23, 2025)

Here is the list of everything coming to this week’s update for GTA Online, starting on July 17th until July 23rd, 2025:

Mr. Faber Work with Double Cash and RP

Right now, all Mr. Faber missions pay double the normal amount. If you’re a GTA+ member, you can get four times the money. That’s a huge boost to your earnings. There’s also a $100,000 bonus waiting for you, and if you want to get it, you just need to complete five of Mr. Faber Work missions. The money will go to your account. Here are all the missions you can do:

It’s basically free cash for doing what you’d do anyway.

Time Trials

Time Trials are solo races where you compete against the clock. This week, they pay double money and RP. These are perfect if you want to practice your driving skills while making good money.

G’s Cache

G’s Cache is a list of items and daily collectibles you can find around the map. Look for red flashing lights and listen for beeping sounds. If you have the Bureau Tech scanner on your Terrorbyte, it makes finding them much easier.

Stockpile Adversary Mode

Stockpile is all about aerial combat. You’ll be stealing and capturing loot while flying around. Join through Quick Join or head to the Legion Square blip on your map.

Vehicle Discounts

This week has some of the best vehicle discounts we’ve seen. Everything is 40% off, which means serious savings on expensive rides. Here are all the vehicles that got discounted this week:

VehicleCategory
Declasse DraugurOff-Road
Declasse Weaponized TampaMuscle
Gallivanter Baller ST-DSUV
Grotti Bestia GTSSports
Mammoth HydraPane
Pegassi ZorrussoSuper
Vapid Dominator GTXMuscle
Vapid EllieSports Classic
Vulcar Nebula TurboSports Classic
Western AnnihilatorHelicopter
Western RoguePlane
Western SeabreezePlane

These are the best vehicles to buy:

  • Mammoth Hydra
  • Pegassi Zorrusso
  • Declasse Weaponized Tampa
  • Grotti Bestia GTS
GTA Online Weekly Update

Gun Van Inventory

The Gun Van has some good weapons this week:

  • El Strickler (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Enhanced only)
  • Tactical SMG (30% off)
  • Railgun (40% off for GTA+ Members)
  • Gusenberg Sweeper
  • Vintage Pistol
  • Switchblade
  • Pipe Bombs
  • Tear Gas
  • Sticky Bombs
GTA Online Weekly Update

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

  • Ocelot Lynx (Sports)
  • Western Wolfsbane (Motorcycle)
  • Pegassi Vacca (Super)
  • Canis Bodhi (Off-Road)
  • Vapid Retinue (Sports Classic)

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Annis Minimus (Sedan)
  • Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic (Sports Classic)

LS Car Meet Activities

The LS Car Meet has its usual rotation of activities with some great rewards this week:

  • Premium Test Ride:
    • Coil Cyclone II (Super) – Available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Enhanced only.
  • Prize Ride Challenge:
    • Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row to win the Pegassi Infernus Classic (Sports Classic).
  • Test Track Vehicles:
    • Invetero Coquette (Sports)
    • Vapid Clique (Muscle)
    • Dewbauchee Exemplar (Coupe)
  • Lucky Wheel:
    • Grotti Furia (Super)

If you’re thinking about buying vehicles, this is the week to do it. 40% off is rare for this many vehicles at once. The Hydra and Zorrusso are especially worth considering if you don’t have them yet. This GTA Online Weekly Update gives you multiple ways to make serious money in the game. Whether you prefer missions, races, or just collecting items, there’s something here that pays well this time.

