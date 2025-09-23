Ananta Gameplay Combines GTA and Spider-Man with Anime Gacha

Have you ever wanted to play a game that mixed the craziness of Grand Theft Auto, but with anime characters? Well, Ananta might be exactly what you’re looking for. This new free-to-play game from NetEase and Naked Rain is making waves with its wild gameplay that looks straight out of GTA’s playbook. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Ananta gameplay reveal.

What Makes Ananta Gameplay Different from Other Gacha Games

You know that most gacha games stick to flashy combat with lots of visual effects. But Ananta seems like taking a completely different approach. Instead of the usual over-the-top abilities, you actually get realistic fighting movements, which is pretty cool!

You can punch, kick, and dodge, and they actually look smooth and natural. The game also lets you use all sorts of weapons, from guns and grenades to everyday items like badminton bats and golf clubs.

Ananta Gameplay Brings GTA’s Best Features to Gacha Gaming

Looking at the gameplay, Ananta actually has a character switching system that’s almost identical to GTA 5. When you want to change characters, you pull out your in-game phone and select someone else. Below is the side-by-side comparison between Ananta and GTA.

Then, the camera smoothly zooms out and moves to show that character in a completely different part of the city. This isn’t just swapping characters like in Genshin Impact. You might switch from a character walking down the street to another one driving a car across town. The best part is that no loading screens interrupt the action!

But the GTA similarities don’t stop there. You can drive cars and jet skis just like in Rockstar’s games. Want to party? Head to nightclubs and dance with other players. You can even become a live streamer using your in-game phone, creating content while exploring the city.

The developers even showed off a scene where one character is in trouble, and you can switch to another character in a helicopter with a sniper rifle to provide backup. Sound familiar? That’s because it’s straight from GTA 5’s mission design.

Getting Around the City with Spider-Man Style

Getting around Ananta’s city feels incredible. From the gameplay trailer, we found out that you can swing between buildings using grappling hooks just like Spider-Man. This means you can reach any building or rooftop you see.

You’re not limited to walking either. You can ride buses, drive cars, pilot helicopters, or even commandeer vehicles on the street. The city has multiple layers – rooftops, middle levels, and street level – so exploration goes both horizontal and vertical.

What Kind of Weird Encounters Can You Expect in Ananta?

Ananta’s world feels alive in ways that most gacha games don’t achieve. You’ll see NPCs walking around with garbage cans on their heads, superhero cosplayers, and even toilets with legs running down the street. The developers clearly want to keep you surprised.

You can take on different jobs throughout the city. One minute you might be playing as a police officer catching criminals, the next you could be doing deliveries or even participating in slap battles, which loos like a mini-game where you knock out opponents by slapping them.

Combat and Customization Options

The fighting system lets you grab weapons from enemies during battle. This means every fight can play out differently depending on what weapons are available. You can also use the environment to your advantage, turning everyday objects into weapons.

Ananta character customization goes beyond the usual gacha game skins. You can actually change your characters’ clothes and mix different outfits. If this feature stays completely free in the final game, it could set Ananta apart from other gacha titles.

The game will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2025 from September 25th until 28th, but no official release date has been announced yet. Since it’s free-to-play, you can expect some form of monetization, though the developers haven’t revealed their exact plans.

Ananta looks like it could change how we think about gacha games. Instead of just collecting characters and fighting in small arenas, you get a full city to explore with meaningful choices and consequences. Of course, the game still needs to prove itself when it launches, but the early gameplay footage definitely has people talking about this unique blend of GTA-style gameplay and anime gacha mechanics. What do you think?