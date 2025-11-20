Home » Gaming » Guardian Tales Codes (November 2025)

Guardian Tales Codes (November 2025)

by Swastik Sharma
Update: We last updated this article with the latest Guardian Tales Codes on November 20th, 2025.

Guardian Tales is an action RPG where you must form your team and take up challenges to move forward. You must also keep upgrading your team and equipment to make your journey smooth. However, this requires quite a bit of grinding. This is where the game codes come in handy, as they let you obtain various rewards for free. This article offers all the latest Guardian Tales codes that you can redeem and stay ahead.

Guardian Tales Codes

All Active Guardian Tales Codes

Below, we have listed all the active codes for the game that you can redeem for rewards. However, you should claim them quickly since the codes tend to expire unexpectedly.

  • Nifty – Redeem for freebies
  • Spooky – Redeem for freebies
  • Mythical – Redeem for freebies

All Expired Codes

Next, we have all the expired and inactive codes that are no longer useful.

  • Hallowknight
  • onmyoji
  • motorcycle
  • 1stavatar
  • betheaded
  • RIDAYFUN
  • passage
  • GOLDRUSH
  • BLUEMOON
  • CMDOODLES
  • HEREPSPSPSCODE
  • GTWORLD21
  • thewaterway
  • CHUNRYEO
  • Happy2025
  • JOLLYHOLIDAYS
  • CLIMBINGTHETOWER
  • motorimtn
  • World20
  • Notrickor
  • Treatforthewicked
  • Trickortreat
  • 1code2rulethemall
  • meowgnificent
  • thankyou4x
  • EPICFOURTH
  • fireballer
  • 14finale
  • happybdaycmky
  • solsticeday
  • FLOWERSFROMTHEVINE
  • GT4YEAR
  • FANARTFRIDAY
  • equinox
  • futureprincess
  • STREAM0320
  • ItsInTheComments
  • IceAttorney
  • GTSEASON3
  • BigJackIsBack
  • DoodlesNotNoodles
  • Gt2024Fest
  • W18PLAGUEDOCTOR
  • HEAVENHOLDMECHA
  • LITTLEPRINCESSNAMEIS
  • BARLEYTEAFORBREAK
  • blueandshiny
  • rollingstones
  • niceaim
  • mysteriousloot
  • PLASTIC
  • MOTHERSHIP
  • STATUE
  • STAYHYDRATED
  • BARLEYTEATOP
  • LETMEDRINK

How to Redeem Guardian Tales Codes

The process to redeem the codes differs, depending on whether you’re on Android or iOS. We have listed the instructions for both of them below.

1. For Android

  1. Launch Guardian Tales on your device.
  2. Click the gear icon on the top-right side of the screen.
  3. Click the Account Settings tab.
  4. Next, click the “Enter Coupon Code” option.
  5. Type any active code in the empty text box.
  6. Finally, hit the Confirm button to claim rewards.
2. For iOS

  1. Head over to the code redemption webpage of the game.
  2. Select your region, enter your User ID, and type an active Coupon Code.
  3. Finally, click the Redeem button to claim the rewards.
Where to Find More Codes

The best way to keep tabs on the latest active codes for the game is by bookmarking this page and checking it frequently. We update our list as soon as a new code is released. You can also visit the official Guardian Tales X page to look for new updates and check what’s happening in the community.

