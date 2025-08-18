Guile’s First Look Revealed in Street Fighter But There’s Another Famous Wrestler

Summary:

We have finally gotten our first look at Cody Rhodes as Guile in the new Street Fighter movie.

However, Rhoades is not the only wrestler in the movie and will be joined by a whole host of actors from around the world, including his arch-rival from WWE.

Here’s your first look at Cody Rhodes as Guile, along with other wrestlers from WWE who will play Akuma.

The Street Fighter movie is set to release in less than one year, but so far, the movie has been shrouded in secrecy. Aside from the confirmed cast of characters, no teaser, poster, or even leaks have surfaced online. However, it looks like the movie is finally gearing up to reveal more stuff, as we have finally gotten our very first glimpse of Cody Rhodes as Guile.

The reveal came through Andrew Schulz, who plays Dan in the movie, after he posted a story on Instagram featuring a silhouette of Guile with his iconic hair shape visible in the shadow. You can’t see much in the image except the shadow. However, you can see that Guile is sporting the camo pants he’s known to wear in the games.

Cody Rhodes Takes His WWE Rivalry to the Big Screen

First tease of Cody Rhodes as Guile in the live-action ‘STREET FIGHTER’ movie. pic.twitter.com/sDCrAqA4mv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 18, 2025

Cody Rhodes is a professional wrestler who currently holds the title of WWE Undisputed Champion. Much like John Cena and Dwayne Johnson, Rhodes is taking a swing at Hollywood. After a small role as a bartender in The Naked Gun reboot, Rhodes is now stepping into the spotlight as Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

However, Rhodes is not the only recognizable face from WWE. The champ will be joined by Roman Reigns, who has had a longtime rivalry with Rhodes in WWE. The irony isn’t lost on fans – the two have clashed countless times in the ring. Now, they’re set to face off in an entirely new arena. Reigns will be playing Akuma in Street Fighter.

Also Read:

Which Other Popular Actors Are in Street Fighter

Cast so far for the live-action #StreetFighter movie 👊 pic.twitter.com/b2uERkRh0k — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 5, 2025

Joining Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns in the ring of Street Fighter is a whole host of actors from Hollywood, wrestling, rap, and Bollywood. Japanese wrestler Hirooki Goto will be playing E. Honda, and will be joined by Jason Momoa playing Blanka. David Dastmalchian, while a questionable choice, will be playing M. Bison.

Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji will embody the iconic protagonists. Ryu and Ken. The legendary rapper 50 Cent will be playing Balrog, with Orville Peck playing Vega, Callina Liang playing Chung-Li, and Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal playing Dhalsim.

So, are you excited for Street Fighter?