Haikyuu Legends codes can pave a shortcut for you to top the leaderboard. They offer various rewards but most importantly, they give free Lucky Spins. You can use them to roll a new Style – a mechanic that determines your stats. It is a no-brainer that a relatively rarer Style can boost your stats significantly. So instead of grinding or using Robux, you can use the working Haikyuu Legends codes to get them.

Below, we maintain an active list of all Haikyuu Legends codes. Moreover, read on for a dedicated guide about how to redeem them below.

Last checked for new codes on January 22, 2025.

UPDATE2 : Redeem this code to get a Lucky Spin

: Redeem this code to get a Lucky Spin UPDATE1 : Redeem this code to get a Lucky Spin

: Redeem this code to get a Lucky Spin PROTORIONTWITTER : Redeem this code to get 100 Yen

: Redeem this code to get 100 Yen LAUNCH: Redeem this code to get 100 Yen

For guaranteed rewards, make sure to redeem the above codes. But you need to be quick as they are time-sensitive and they might expire soon. While there is no fixed time or date on which the developers issue new codes, we will keep an eye on the official sources. That being said, bookmark this page right away as you will find all the working codes here in one section.

Expired Codes

At the time of writing, there are no inactive codes for Haikyuu Legends. In case any of the above code expires, we will add them in this section. This will keep you from redeeming the same old codes over and over again.

How to redeem Haikyuu Legends Codes

We have explained how to redeem the active codes in the following steps. Refer to them if you are not sure about the redemption process.

Launch Haikyuu Legends on your respective device and enter the lobby. Next, click on the Shop icon and navigate to the Codes tab. On the text box that appears next, enter the above-mentioned codes and hit the Use Code button. You will now receive the free rewards.

While redeeming the codes, keep a check on the letter cases. Since the codes are case-sensitive, you won’t be able to redeem them if they aren’t entered as they are. To avoid all the hassle, we recommend directly copy-pasting the codes from here.

Where to Find More Codes

You can join the official Discord Server of Haikyuu Legends to scan for codes shared by the developers. However, we scan all sources like Discord, X, and live streams and update this post with new active and expired codes so just bookmark this page.

