Half Moon Shaped Architectural Space- Crossword Clue Answers

4 letters – LUNE

LUNE 7 letters – LUNETTE

LUNETTE 8 letters – LUNETTES

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters BAY 4 Letters APSE, RARE, GLOW, COVE, NOOK, LUNE, OGEE, SPEC, IBAR 5 Letters CAMEO, FRAME, TONDO, APSIS, LUNET, APSES, DIGIT, NICHE, PLANS, SPECS, OCULI, CREST, PHASE 6 Letters SANDAL, ALCOVE, DIANNE, MOIETY, OCTANT, INDENT, OMELET, LUNATE 7 Letters LUNETTE, ALCOVES, AGRAFFE, MIRANDA, TEMPERA, LOSTDOG, CAPTION, SUNBEAR, ANTONIO, MEIOSIS, SOMEONE, CROCKET, SCENERY, SAUSAGE, LUNARIA, LUNULES, CCRSONG, PASTIES 8 Letters LUNETTES, TEABREAK, CRESCENT, OMELETTE, WEREWOLF, SEMILUNE 9 Letters MANICOTTI, SEMILUNAR, EMPANADAS, RADIOHEAD 10 Letters TORTELLINI, CROISSANTS, SEMICIRCLE 11 Letters INDENTATION 12 Letters CRESCENTROLL 13 Letters CREAMCRESCENT, CRESCENTROLLS 16 Letters SELENIUMSEMILUNE

