Halogen Element – Crossword Clue Answers

6 letters – IODINE

IODINE 7 letters – BROMINE

BROMINE 8 letters – ASTATINE, CHLORINE, FLUORINE

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters AT, BR 3 Letters LED, IDE, INE 4 Letters BRAT, WATT, LEDS, TALC, LIME 5 Letters IODIN, HALID, CLASS, FCBIA, CLIFF, XODIN 6 Letters IODINE, IODISE, HALIDE, IODATE 7 Letters BROMINE, IODISES, IODISED, BROMATE, ELEMENT, ALCOHOL, AVOCADO, RHODIUM, NIOBIUM 8 Letters CHLORINE, ASTATINE, FLUORINE, FLOURINE, ELEMENTS, CHEMICAL, MONTREAL 9 Letters FLAREPATH, GREENGAGE 10 Letters POINSETTIA, YLANGYLANG 13 Letters SOLARHEATGAIN 18 Letters PERIODICTABLEGROUP

