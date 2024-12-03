PS5 Goes Retro: Celebrate PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary in Style

Summary

Sony brings back classic PS1’s Iconic Boot-Up animation with themes of all PlayStation generations and also a special 30th-anniversary theme.

It brings all the sounds and designs from OG PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 which you can customize on PS5’s settings menu.

People with Auto-Update turned on are getting surprised with the OG PS1 boot-up animation and music automatically when they boot up their PS5 today.

This is a limited-time update for all PlayStation fans and was released on this day morning.

PlayStation has celebrated its 30th Anniversary this December 3rd, 2024 by releasing a surprise update of the PS1’s classic Sony Computer Entertainment logo, followed by a 30th Anniversary screen, on startup – with accompanying PS1 startup sound on PS5 along with the options of classic themes from the previous PlayStation console generation. This is a nostalgic update for all those who loved the classic retro starting of PS1 or PS2’s iconic theme and sounds.

PS5 Customizations

There are different options you can choose from:

30th anniversary- this adds a new banner that runs along the edge of your home menu with the number 30 integrated into the classic Triangle, Cross, Circle, and Square symbols.

For the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4, there are similar banners. The PS1 banner features an image of the classic console, while the others draw inspiration from the iconic background themes of their respective generations.

These console-specific options are really exciting, as the menu sounds have been carefully designed to match the style of each PlayStation generation as you scroll and select things on the menu.

here are all the sounds and designs from OG PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 pic.twitter.com/TpLWRC1qOj — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 2, 2024

Also, there’s a thank you message when shutting down or restarting your console as “Thanks for being part of this journey” along with the 30th-anniversary logo.