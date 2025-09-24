Harry Potter Reboot Series May Introduce a Female Version of Voldemort

Summary:

The Harry Potter reboot series will release in the next two years, with Warner Bros. announcing most of the season one cast.

However, one key role remains uncast: the dark lord Voldemort.

New report suggests that Warner Bros. might cast a woman as Voldemort, which would certainly be a bold move.

The Harry Potter reboot series is currently shooting in England. HBO has already announced most of the cast for its upcoming Harry Potter reboot, with Season One set to release in late 2026 or early 2027. But one major role remains unfilled: He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named. Reports now suggest that the series may cast a woman to play Voldemort. Here’s what we know.

Could the Harry Potter Reboot Reimagine Voldemort as a Woman

Yes, it seems like a Black actor playing Snape won’t be the only controversial decision Warner Bros. will be making. Industry Insider Daniel Richtman posted on X (formerly Twitter), “They’re auditioning both men and women for Voldemort, so it’s possible we could see a female Voldemort in the Harry Potter series!”

The only woman I can imagine as Voldemort is Tilda Swinton with snake like prosthetics and they could add an evil voice to her performance … 🤷‍♂️



I just know she’d fuckin nail it but I doubt she’d join https://t.co/IsqID6Ey8i pic.twitter.com/V0PYTx0YDd — Logan Burns (@LOGAN_BURNS_) September 22, 2025

Fans are quick to fancast popular actors like Tilda Swinton, who has previously played the big bad of The Chronicles of Narnia. However, it’s unlikely that Swinton will join HBO’s Harry Potter series. She has previously turned down a role in the Harry Potter movies and even criticized the series for glorifying the boarding school experience. Some fans also wanted Cynthia Erivo to play the role that has been making headlines for her role in Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

What We Know About the Harry Potter Series So Far

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley | Credits: Warner Bros.

The Harry Potter reboot series is eyeing a 2027 release date. Each season of the series will cover one book, and the entire series will span over ten years as we naturally get to see the actors age. This is what the Harry Potter movies did as well. So far, the studio has revealed only the cast members appearing in the first book.

However, all the details we have received so far look quite similar to the movies themselves. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 concluded the series in 2011, and now, just 15 years later, the story is being retold once again. With little difference from the movies, the Wizarding World’s big project raises the question: Is the Harry Potter reboot truly a fresh reimagining of the Boy Who Lived’s story, or just another nostalgic cash grab?