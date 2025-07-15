Harry Potter TV Series Begins Filming: Harry’s First Look

Summary:

Dominic McLaughlin debuts as Harry Potter in the first official photo from HBO’s ambitious TV series.

Each book will receive a full season, promising fans a richer and more faithful adaptation.

Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, and John Lithgow lead a powerhouse cast alongside rising young stars.

Shooting on HBO’s highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series has begun. We are finally getting our first glimpse of Dominic McLaughlin fully outfitted as the iconic young wizard. Cameras are rolling at Studios Leavesden, the same location where the original films were brought to life. The clock is ticking as the countdown to the show’s 2027 debut is officially underway.

First Look at the New Harry Potter

This is the first official image of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter for the upcoming series on HBO Max ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/IjAGAFWnwz — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) July 14, 2025

In the first official photo, 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin wears the signature Hogwarts robes, round glasses, and famously messy hair. He looks a lot like the Harry Potter that J.K. Rowling described in her original books. This is just the beginning of what HBO has outlined as a ten-year-spanning adaptation, with each of the seven books playing out over its own season.

Harry Potter Series Announces Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Besides the young actor, HBO has also cast a seasoned cast of actors to play the supporting characters.

The Hogwarts cast includes:

Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall

Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid

John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

The supporting cast includes:

Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom

Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch

Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley

Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander

Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy

Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy

The Malfoys from Harry Potter | Credits: Warner Bros.

The creative team is equally impressive. His Dark Materials writer Francesca Gardiner comes aboard as showrunner and head writer, with Succession director Mark Mylod helming multiple episodes. J.K. Rowling also returns as an executive producer, alongside Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and original film producer David Heyman.

Faithful Adaptation with Room to Grow

HBO promised a “faithful adaptation” of the novels, but with the benefit of being able to explore further into the stories the movies left out. Getting a season per book, the series will be able to give more depth to the wizarding world that devoted readers and new fans alike can enjoy.

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley | Credits: Warner Bros.

To support the long-term production, a temporary on-site school has been granted permission at Leavesden Studios. This will ensure the child cast stays in education while on set. At full capacity, the school will be able to accommodate up to 600 students during peak shooting hours.

A New Era Begins

With filming production in progress and a premiere date scheduled for 2027, HBO’s Harry Potter series will bring the magic back to a new generation. The first glimpse of Dominic McLaughlin as the Boy Who Lived is only the beginning of what’s shaping up to be a spellbinding decade ahead.