If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Has an Inclination, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Has an Inclination – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Has an Inclination.

4 letters – TEND, LEND

TEND, LEND 5 letters – LEANS, TENDS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Has an Inclination. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters AIM, ART, BAG, BOB, BOW, DIP, LAY, LIE, NOD, RUN, SET, TIP, WAY 4 Letters LEAN, FEEL, CANT, TILT, TEND, ITCH, BENT, BANK, BEND, BIAS, CAST, DOWN, DROP, FALL, GIFT, HILL, LINE, LIST, LOVE, LUST, MAKE, MIND, MOLD, MOOD, NEED, RAKE, RAMP, SIDE, SWAG, SWAY, TURN, TYPE, URGE, WARP, WHIM, WILL, WISH, WONT, ZEAL, SKEW, SPIN, LEND 5 Letters LEANS, TENDS, RAKES, CANTS, RAMPS, ELBOW, TREND, SLOPE, LEARN, CRAMP, PRONE, ATILT, ANGLE, ARDOR, BEVEL, BEZEL, CHUTE, CRAFT, CRASH, DRIFT, ENTRY, FANCY, FAVOR, FLAIR, FLEAM, FORTE, GRADE, GRAIN, HABIT, IDEAL, LURCH, MOULD, PITCH, POINT, RANGE, SCARP, SKILL, SLANT, STAMP, STOOP, STYLE, SWOOP, TALUS, TASTE, TENOR, THING, TRACK, TRADE, TWIST 6 Letters EILEEN, ENLIST, ASLANT, SLOPED, LEANER, ACCESS, ANIMUS, ASCENT, BATTER, BOWING, CHOICE, COURSE, CURTSY, DESIRE, DEVICE, FAVOUR, FERVOR, ASPECT 7 Letters REALIST, AMERIND, CLEANSE, PRONETO, SPANGLE, PROPANE, INCLINE 8 Letters ALARMIST, HILLSIPE, ALPINIST, LISTLESS, FEELLIKE, HELLBENT, DISPOSED, LEARNING, WEAKNESS, VERTICAL, OPTIMISM, EDGEHILL, GRADIENT, TENDENCY, PENCHANT, PARAKEET, RURALIST, ESCAPISM, AGACANTE, HILLSIDE 9 Letters SLOPEARMS 10 Letters FAIRMINDED 11 Letters INCLINATION 12 Letters ABSENTMINDED 14 Letters SPRINGCLEANING 15 Letters PERSONALOPINION

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.