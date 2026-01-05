Home » Puzzles » Has an Inclination – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Has an Inclination, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Has an Inclination.

  • 4 letters – TEND, LEND
  • 5 letters – LEANS, TENDS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Has an Inclination. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersAIM, ART, BAG, BOB, BOW, DIP, LAY, LIE, NOD, RUN, SET, TIP, WAY
4 LettersLEAN, FEEL, CANT, TILT, TEND, ITCH, BENT, BANK, BEND, BIAS, CAST, DOWN, DROP, FALL, GIFT, HILL, LINE, LIST, LOVE, LUST, MAKE, MIND, MOLD, MOOD, NEED, RAKE, RAMP, SIDE, SWAG, SWAY, TURN, TYPE, URGE, WARP, WHIM, WILL, WISH, WONT, ZEAL, SKEW, SPIN, LEND
5 LettersLEANS, TENDS, RAKES, CANTS, RAMPS, ELBOW, TREND, SLOPE, LEARN, CRAMP, PRONE, ATILT, ANGLE, ARDOR, BEVEL, BEZEL, CHUTE, CRAFT, CRASH, DRIFT, ENTRY, FANCY, FAVOR, FLAIR, FLEAM, FORTE, GRADE, GRAIN, HABIT, IDEAL, LURCH, MOULD, PITCH, POINT, RANGE, SCARP, SKILL, SLANT, STAMP, STOOP, STYLE, SWOOP, TALUS, TASTE, TENOR, THING, TRACK, TRADE, TWIST
6 LettersEILEEN, ENLIST, ASLANT, SLOPED, LEANER, ACCESS, ANIMUS, ASCENT, BATTER, BOWING, CHOICE, COURSE, CURTSY, DESIRE, DEVICE, FAVOUR, FERVOR, ASPECT
7 LettersREALIST, AMERIND, CLEANSE, PRONETO, SPANGLE, PROPANE, INCLINE
8 LettersALARMIST, HILLSIPE, ALPINIST, LISTLESS, FEELLIKE, HELLBENT, DISPOSED, LEARNING, WEAKNESS, VERTICAL, OPTIMISM, EDGEHILL, GRADIENT, TENDENCY, PENCHANT, PARAKEET, RURALIST, ESCAPISM, AGACANTE, HILLSIDE
9 LettersSLOPEARMS
10 LettersFAIRMINDED
11 LettersINCLINATION
12 LettersABSENTMINDED
14 LettersSPRINGCLEANING
15 LettersPERSONALOPINION

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

