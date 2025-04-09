Hate the Split Notifications in One UI 7? You Can Disable It

Once you update your Samsung phone to One UI 7 and unlock it for the first time, one of the first things you’ll notice is the updated notification panel. Samsung has now split it into two sections: swiping down from the top right opens the quick settings panel, while swiping from the top left shows your notifications.

In contrast, One UI 6 and earlier had everything in one place. The quick settings appeared at the top, with notifications right below, and a second swipe would fully expand the panel. If you’re not a fan of the new split layout, the good news is that Samsung lets you turn it off and switch back to the old setup.

Samsung’s Move Toward a Split Panel

Back when 3-inch screen phones were still around, Android had a split panel setup too, though it worked a bit differently. The two panels were separate. A one-finger swipe from the top pulled down the notification shade, while using two fingers let you jump straight to quick settings.

Then came Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which made things simpler. You could just swipe down a second time to open the quick settings panel. No need for two fingers anymore.

Now, several brands including Samsung are bringing the split back. We’ve already seen it on OxygenOS and HyperOS. With One UI 7, based on Android 15, Samsung has joined in. It’s a lot like how iOS has worked for years, so this could be Samsung’s way of making things familiar for iPhone switchers.

If you’re coming from an iPhone, you’ll probably like it. But if you’ve been using something like a Google Pixel or an older Galaxy, you might need to retrain your muscle memory. When I first got the update, I kept opening the wrong thing by accident. But after a couple of days, my brain adapted—maybe because I also use an iPhone on the side.

Samsung did make one smart move here. Swiping down anywhere on the left side of the screen, even from the punch-hole area, opens your notifications. Around three-fourths of the swipe area is dedicated to notifications, which makes sense since you probably check them more often than quick toggles.

Still not a fan of the split?

How to Switch Back to the Old Combined Layout

If you miss the old stacked layout from One UI 6, you can easily switch back. The option isn’t tucked away deep in the Settings app like you might expect. Just a quick swipe and a couple of taps is all it takes once you know where to look.

Here’s how to do it:

Swipe down from the top right of the screen to open the quick settings. Tap the pencil icon next to the power button at the top. On the top left, tap Panel settings. Select Together here.

That’s it. Everything’s back in one place, just like it used to be.

I thought I’d feel right at home after switching back, but I guess I’ve gotten used to the new layout. The old one still feels classic, but the newer setup is more functional, needs fewer taps, and just looks cleaner overall.

Either way, credit to Samsung for not forcing this change on everyone and actually giving us the option to choose. The same goes for the vertical app drawer — it’s optional, just like a lot of other things in One UI.

And yep, if you’ve recently updated, you might want to check out my tips and tricks for One UI 7. I’ve packed in a few hidden settings you probably haven’t come across yet.