Home » Puzzles » Having indigestion – Crossword Clue Answers

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Having indigestion, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Having indigestion.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersGAS, HCL
4 LettersPAIN, ACID, ACHS, FAME, BURP, WIND
5 LettersUPSET, AGITA, AIOLI, KARMA
6 LettersNAUSEA, ZANTAC, ROLAID, MAALOX, TUMTUM, BICARB, HICCUP
7 LettersANTACID, MINTTEA, SHINDIG, BOUILLI, OVEREAT, GASEITY
8 LettersACIDOSIS, DYSPEPSY, MAGNESIA, AMARETTI, WYATTURP
9 LettersFENNELTEA, DYSPEPTIC, DYSPEPSIA, HEARTBURN, IMMORALLY, CORROSIVE, PESSIMISM, MUTATIONS
10 LettersBELLYACHED, LIVERSPOTS, FLATULENCE
11 LettersINDIGESTION, STOMACHACHE, BILIOUSNESS, GASEOUSNESS
12 LettersGOTABALIACHE, COLLYWOBBLES, GASIFICATION, LIVERISHNESS
13 LettersPAININTHENECK, INVAINWITHOUT, SERENDIPITOUS
14 LettersGASEOUSSTOMACH, MILKOFMAGNESIA, DISINTEGRATION
15 LettersACIDINDIGESTION, AGAINSTTHERULES, PARFORTHECOURSE, CHARCOALBISCUIT, CASTIRONSTOMACH

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

