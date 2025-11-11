If you are stuck on the crossword clue: having perpetual life, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Having Perpetual Life – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Having Perpetual Life.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ELI 4 Letters ANKH, KANT, PAIN, FIRM, EVEN 5 Letters BLISS, ONION, ROLEX, SMILE, WINAT 6 Letters LIFTED, ELIXIR, PLANCK, PIGOUT, SACRED, NECTAR 7 Letters BAILIFF, ETERNAL, WREATHS, ENDLESS, NONSTOP, AGELESS, UNDYING 8 Letters IMMORTAL, TWILIGHT, SISYPHUS, CONSTANT, EXTERNAL, UNENDING, ISOBARIC, AMBROSIA, ENDURING, PAGANINI, UNBROKEN, CARNIVAL, ETERNITY, REPEATED, PIFFLING, INFINITE 9 Letters ALCHEMIST, RENEWABLE 10 Letters IMMORALITY, JOSHUABELL 11 Letters IMMORTALITY 14 Letters HOLLYANDTHEIVY 15 Letters CANTCATCHABREAK

