If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Head of Monastery, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 31, 2025, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Head of Monastery – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Head of Monastery.

4 letters – LAMA, ABBE

LAMA, ABBE 5 letters – ABBOT, PRIOR

ABBOT, PRIOR 6 Letters – ABBOTS

– ABBOTS 7 Letters – HEGUMEN

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Head of Monastery. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters DOM 4 Letters LAMA, ABBE, IONA, CELL, ABBS 5 Letters ABBOT, PRIOR, MONKS, FRIAR, HABIT, ABBEY, ABBAC, SINAI 6 Letters ABBACY, ABBEYS, ABBOTT, ABBOTS 7 Letters HEGUMEN, MINSTER, PARLOUR, RETREAT, COLUMBA 8 Letters ABBATIAL, STDAVIDS, MANCIPLE, CLOISTER, CELLARER, CHERTSEY, THEABBEY, SUPERIOR 9 Letters CLOISTERS, LHASAAPSO, PANTHEISM 10 Letters AMPLEFORTH 11 Letters ALIENPRIORY, BENEDICTINE 12 Letters NAVELORANGES 13 Letters ARCHIMANDRITE 14 Letters STDABEOCSHEATH

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.