Health Insurance Giant – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Health Insurance Giant, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

  • 5 letters – CIGNA, AETNA

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Health Insurance Giant. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 29 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersAIG, PRU, AON, AMP, AFL, AET, ALG
4 LettersSAFE
5 LettersCIGNA, AETNA, AFLAC, STATE, GEICO, OMAHA, ICICI
6 LettersHUMANA, WAUSAU, LLOYDS, SAFECO
8 LettersALLSTATE, MEDICAID, MEDICARE
9 LettersSTATEFARM
10 LettersGEICOGECKO
11 LettersLOCALFARMER, MANAGEDCARE
15 LettersJOHNHANCOCKLIFE
16 LettersMEDICALINSURANCE
18 LettersSOCIALIZEDMEDICINE
28 LettersGOVERNMENTPROVIDEDHEALTHCARE
29 LettersCOMPREHENSIVEMEDICALINSURANCE

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

