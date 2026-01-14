If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Heat Rub for Pain, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Heat Rub for Pain – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Heat Rub for Pain.

3 letters – PAD

PAD 6 Letters – BENGAY

– BENGAY 8 letters – LINIMENT

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Heat Rub for Pain. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 18 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters TIE, LIP, BEE, PAD 4 Letters ACHE, PAIN, RILE, DRUG, BALM, ACHY, ZINC 5 Letters ALEVE, CHAFE, ERASE, PAINS, ADVIL, OPIUM, SALOL, TIGER, LEMON, ZANDU, OXIDE, SALVE, ALBUM, ROSIN, BLESS, ASSAM, MYRRH, SLEEP, BURTS, RESIN, ALOES, RUBON, SORES, NIVEA, ITCHY, PURSE, UDDER, BERRY, BALMS 6 Letters ABRADE, BENGAY, DARVON, OPIATE 7 Letters SOOTHER, CODEINE, ASPIRIN, MORPHIA, ANODYNE 8 Letters SEDATIVE, NARCOTIC, PERCOCET, KETAMINE, SRIRACHA, STEARATE, LINIMENT 9 Letters SUBSTANCE, METHADONE, ANGELICAS, TIGERBALM 10 Letters PAINKILLER, ANESTHETIC, EMPATHIZED 11 Letters PAINKILLING, PARACETAMOL, CORALRELIEF, PAINKILLERS 12 Letters SLEEPINDUCER, PAINRELIEVER 18 Letters MEDICINETOKILLPAIN

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.