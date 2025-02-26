Here’s How the iPhone 17 Series Will Look, Reveal CAD Renders

Apple recently announced the iPhone 16e, completing its iPhone 16 series. Now, attention turns to the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, expected to launch in September. While we still have months to wait for the official release, a leaker has shared CAD renders of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the rumored iPhone 17 Air, revealing how these phones may look.

From left to right: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Pro | Image: Majin Bu

Leaker Majin Bu posted these CAD renders of the iPhone 17 series on X (formerly Twitter). According to the renders, the standard iPhone 17 appears very similar to last year’s iPhone 16, featuring a vertical camera layout with two lenses. The iPhone 17 Air, however, showcases a single rear camera within a wide, horizontal pill-shaped layout, like the Google Pixel 9.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models seem to have a unique dual-tone design on the rear. Imagine the squarish camera bumps from the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max extended across the phone’s frame, covering the entire upper portion.

iPhone 17 Lineup CAD pic.twitter.com/xednTkpJnq — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 23, 2025

All iPhone 17 models maintain a profile similar to current iPhones, with rounded sides and flat edges. The iPhone 17 Pro models share a consistent look, while the standard iPhone 17 retains a more familiar design, distinguishing it from the higher-end models.

The iPhone 17 Air, also rumored to be the slimmest iPhone in recent years (and potentially an upgrade to the iPhone 16e), shows a single camera and a design that looks completely different from the rest of the iPhone lineup.

However, a word of caution: these are just leaks and may prove inaccurate, as with many other online rumors. So, treat this information with a grain of salt until further details emerge.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are looking like they’ll pack Apple’s A19 Pro chip, with 12GB of RAM to back it up. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are tipped to get either the A18 or A19 chip, along with 8GB of RAM. All these models will come standard with iOS 19 and Apple Intelligence.

Since Apple usually drops new iPhones in September, we’ve still got about half a year to wait. Plenty of time for more leaks, rumors, and specs to spill.