Hey Influencers! Galaxy S25 Gets 2 Features to Capture Pro-level Videos

Galaxy S25 series gets two new camera features with Good Lock’s Camera Assistant.

Capture HDR10+ videos with the latest Camera Assistant update.

You can save videos automatically to an external storage device connected to your USB-C port.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is here with some minor updates in their camera module like 12MP ultrawide being upgraded to 50MP. While there’s not much upgrade in the hardware department, there are some exciting new features in camera UI and software in this new line-up. With OneUI 7, Camera Assistant (Good Lock module) just got a major upgrade by bringing two new features to the S25 lineup.

First, make sure you have the latest version of Camera Assistant (3.0.00.2) installed. To check if you have the latest version or if you want to install the camera assistant, open the Galaxy Store app and search for a camera assistant. Install the app or check for any updates available on the store. You can also access this app through Samsung’s Good Lock module.

1. HDR10+ Video Recording

HDR10+ (High Dynamic Range 10 Plus) is an advanced video format that takes standard HDR (High Dynamic Range) to the advanced level. Meaning, that while standard HDR offers a wider range of colors and contrast compared to traditional SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) video, HDR10+ adds dynamic metadata. What? This means the color and brightness levels are optimized frame by frame rather than for the entire video.

For example: In a video with a night scene (dark) followed by a bright sunrise, standard HDR might struggle to properly balance the exposure. The darks might be too bright or the brights might be blown out. HDR10+ analyzes each scene individually ensuring that the night scene has deep, inky blacks, while the sunrise is vibrant and detailed without any loss of information.

How to Enable HDR10+ on Your Galaxy S25:

You must enable HDR in the stock camera app to start capturing HDR10+ videos using Camera Assistant on your Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Open the Camera app. Tap on the Settings icon inside the four-dot menu. Go to Advanced video options and toggle HDR on.

After that, open the Camera Assistant app and you’ll find the new HDR10+ toggle. Toggle that switch on, and you’re ready to record.

Note: Keep in mind that HDR10+ videos generally take up more storage space than standard videos due to the increased color and metadata. Also, not all devices and platforms support playing HDR10+ videos.

2. Saving Videos Directly to External Storage

High-quality videos especially in formats like 4K and now HDR10+ can take up storage space fast. The Camera Assistant now offers a good solution to this problem with the ability to save recorded videos directly to external storage. This means you can capture hours of footage without worrying about filling up your phone’s internal memory.

It can be useful in many ways for example: if you’re on vacation or out somewhere and filming cool projects. You can record good-quality videos without worrying about storage. Another good example where you are an influencer and need to edit videos using some advanced editing tools like Premier Pro on your PC.

How to Enable ‘Save to External Storage’ Option in Galaxy S25

To enable external storage for video recording in the Camera Assistant app:

Open the Camera Assistant app. Look for the option Save videos to external storage and turn this on. Your phone will automatically save videos to a connected external drive.

This feature works seamlessly with several video modes in the stock camera app. You can save to external storage when using Video, Pro Video, Portrait Video, Slow Motion, and Hyperlapse modes.

What Kind of Storage Devices Can I Use?

The Galaxy S25 series supports a variety of external storage devices connected via the USB-C port. This includes USB flash drives, external hard drives (HDDs), and solid-state drives (SSDs).

Pro Tip: We recommend an SSD device for the best performance, especially when recording high-bitrate videos. They offer much faster read and write speeds for smooth recording without any frame drops.

A Few Things to Keep in Mind

Formatting: Your external drive might need to be formatted in a file system that’s compatible with your Galaxy S25. ExFAT is generally a good choice as it supports large file sizes and is compatible with both Android and Windows.

Your external drive might need to be formatted in a file system that’s compatible with your Galaxy S25. is generally a good choice as it supports large file sizes and is compatible with both Android and Windows. Connection: Ensure a stable connection between your phone and the external drive. A loose connection could interrupt recording and potentially corrupt your video files.

By using external storage, you can keep your Galaxy S25’s internal memory free for other storage-intensive games, messaging and social media apps, photos/videos, and other important files while still being able to capture high-quality videos when needed.

That’s it, folks. These are the two new features of the Camera Assistant app. Try them and share your thoughts about this on our X.