Hideo Kojima Confirms Death Stranding Anime Is Coming

by Shida Aruya
  • Hideo Kojima confirmed that a Death Stranding anime is officially in development.
  • The anime joins Death Stranding 2 and an A24 live-action movie in expanding the franchise.
  • No studio or release date announced yet, but the game’s surreal elements make it perfect for animation.

Hideo Kojima just dropped some exciting news for Death Stranding fans. The legendary game creator confirmed that an anime adaptation is officially in the works. This comes alongside the upcoming live-action movie and Death Stranding 2 sequel.

Death Stranding Anime Confirmed What We Know So Far

What Hideo Kojima Said About Death Stranding Anime Adaptation

In a recent interview with Vogue Japan, Kojima revealed the anime project while discussing his plans for the Death Stranding universe. He mentioned that they’re “currently working on an anime adaptation” but didn’t share many details yet.

The announcement came when Kojima was talking about different approaches to video game adaptations. Some stick really close to the original story, like The Last of Us show. Others just focus more on fan service, like The Super Mario Bros. movie. But Kojima wants to do something different with his projects.

Multiple Death Stranding Projects Coming

You’ll have plenty of Death Stranding content to look forward to. Here’s what’s currently in development:

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches on PlayStation 5 on June 26th, 2025. This sequel continues Sam Porter Bridges’ story with new characters and locations.
  • Then, the A24 live-action movie is set for 2027. Director Michael Sarnoski is leading this project, which won’t just copy the game’s story. Instead, it’ll focus on all the creepy monsters and the broken world in ways only movies can show.

Now we have the anime adaptation joining this lineup, though no studio or release date has been announced yet.

Why Death Stranding Anime Makes Perfect Sense

If you’ve played Death Stranding, you know it gets pretty weird. Death Stranding’s surreal moments seem perfect for anime. The game already has plenty of strange creatures, ghostly beings, and mind-bending concepts that would translate beautifully to animation.

Kojima has always been interested in different storytelling mediums. He’s mentioned before that he originally wanted to make movies but ended up creating some of gaming’s greatest hits instead. However, now he’s finally getting his chance to try other ways of telling his stories.

We’ll probably have to wait a while for more anime details. But at least Death Stranding 2 is coming next month, so that’ll keep us busy. Keep an eye out for more announcements about the anime project as development continues.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

