If you are stuck on the crossword clue: High Five, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in NYT Mini Crossword January 9, 2026, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

High Five – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: High Five.

4 letters – SLAP

SLAP 5 letters – GREET, UPTOP

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: High Five. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters YOS, DAP, PAW, NOD 4 Letters SLAP, FREE, FALL, FIST, SKIN, HIFL, CARD, CLAP 5 Letters SLAPS, WEWON, PALMS, GREET, RINGS, BORAT, UPTOP, HELLO, SHOUT, CHEER 6 Letters SALUTE, LONGIS, SLAPUP, LETTER 7 Letters WELCOME, SLAPPED, GESTURE, OVATION 8 Letters GREETING 9 Letters CHESTBUMP, EVANOVICH, RECEPTION, HANDSHAKE 10 Letters SHAKEHANDS, DADRUMPDAP 11 Letters ACHIEVEMENT 13 Letters PRESSTHEFLESH 14 Letters GIVEMESOMESKIN

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.